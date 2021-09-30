The Boise State men’s basketball team will have 18 nationally televised games this season

Guard Emmanuel Akot is one of 12 returners for the Boise State men’s basketball team this season. The Broncos released their 2021-22 TV schedule on Thursday. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State men’s basketball team will have 18 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 regular season.

The Broncos had 13 of their 18 Mountain West games picked up by broadcast partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports, and all three of the Broncos’ games at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic will be televised on an ESPN network. BSU faces St. Bonaventure of the Atlantic 10 in the opening round in Charleston. The Bonnies qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season and finished No. 31 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings.

During their 13-game nonconference schedule, the Broncos will play seven games at ExtraMile Arena. Four of those games will be against teams that finished in the top 150 of the NET Rankings last season — Saint Louis (No. 52), Tulsa (No. 127), Santa Clara (No. 131) and CSU Bakersfield (No. 145).

Eight of the Broncos’ nine Mountain West road games will be televised, plus five of their league home contests.

Below is a look at the Broncos’ 2021-22 regular-season schedule.

Notes: Home games in bold; all times listed are Mountain; tipoff times for remaining games will be finalized after digital broadcast partner Stadium makes its selections in the coming weeks.

2021-22 Boise State Men’s Basketball Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 9: vs. Utah Valley, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 13: at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18: vs. St. Bonaventure (Charleston Classic), noon (ESPN2)

Friday, Nov. 19: vs. Clemson or Temple (Charleston Classic), TBA (ESPN Networks)

Sunday, Nov. 21: vs. TBD (Charleston Classic), TBA (ESPN Networks)

Friday, Nov. 26: vs. CSU Bakersfield, TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 30: vs. Saint Louis, TBA

Friday, Dec. 3: vs. Tulsa, TBA

Tuesday, Dec. 7: at CSUN, TBA

Friday, Dec. 10: vs. Prairie View A&M, TBA

Tuesday, Dec. 14: vs. Santa Clara, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, Dec. 19: vs. Montana Tech, TBA

Wednesday, Dec. 22: vs. Washington State (Spokane, Wash.), 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Tuesday, Dec. 28: vs. Fresno State, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 1: at Wyoming, 2 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, Jan. 4: at Utah State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, Jan. 7: vs. Colorado State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Jan. 12: at Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, Jan. 18: vs. Air Force, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 22: at San Diego State, 7:30 pm. (CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, Jan. 25: vs. Wyoming, TBA

Friday, Jan. 28: at Fresno State, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Feb. 5: vs. San Jose State, TBA

Tuesday, Feb. 8: at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Feb. 11: vs. UNLV, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, Feb. 15: at Air Force, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 19: vs. Utah State, 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, Feb. 22: vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Feb. 26: at UNLV, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, March 1: vs. Nevada, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, March 5: at Colorado State, 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)