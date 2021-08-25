Boise State fans remember his buzzer-beater at Oregon. Now he’s back in a new role.

As a graduate transfer, Lexus Williams got only one season with the Boise State men’s basketball program. But he made quite the impression.

Williams sank a game-winning half-court shot at the buzzer to allow the Broncos to end Oregon’s 46-game home winning streak in 2017.

Now the Chicago native is poised to make an impact behind the scenes. Williams will fill the newly created position of assistant to the head coach, according to a news release Wednesday from the university.

“Having coached Lexus as a player, I always felt like he had a natural ability to lead,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said in the news release. “He will be a terrific mentor for the young men who come through our program. This was a much-needed position, and Lexus’ leadership qualities and work ethic will be a great addition to not only our program, but our entire athletic department. I want to thank (Athletic Director) Jeramiah (Dickey) and our administration for sharing that vision and making this possible.”

Williams’ primary duties will be to “work with men’s basketball student-athletes to mentor them in their journey through college and beyond, including academic guidance, career development and personal brand building. He will also serve as the liaison between Rice and department staff,” according to the release.

It is an ideal fit for Williams, who earned his master’s degree in athletic leadership from Boise State.

“I look forward to being back in the community and being around people who invested in me,” Williams said. “I’m forever indebted to coach Rice and the rest of this staff. He’s been trying to get me back since I left, and I can’t wait to get started. There are a lot of new faces at Boise State, but the energy and momentum of this department is something I want to be a part of and help move forward. Whatever is needed, I will help get it done.”

After transferring from Valparaiso, Williams started all 32 games for the Broncos at point guard in 2017-18 and earned honorable mention All-Mountain West accolades. He was drafted by the Texas Legends in the second round of the 2018 NBA G League Draft. Mostly recently, he has worked as an accountant for real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle.

“I’m excited to embark on this journey right back where it really started,” Williams said. “I originally came to Boise State to get a master’s degree that could help propel me into a career in athletic administration. It’s not something I did just to check a box. Boise State’s master’s of athletic leadership program prepared me for this. To be using that graduate degree to advance the university that I earned it from is special.”