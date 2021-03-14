Boise State men’s basketball team earns No. 2 seed in NIT, will face team from AAC

Emmanuel Akot, right, and the Boise State men’s basketball team were eliminated from the Mountain West Tournament after an 89-82 loss to Nevada. NCAA Photos

The Boise State men’s basketball team has accepted a spot in the 2021 National Invitation Tournament.

The Broncos earned a No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 SMU (11-5) of the American Athletic Conference in the first round at 7 p.m. MT on Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN.

This year’s tournament will feature 16 teams, and all games will be played at the Comerica Center or UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas. All games will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

“First of all, I want to congratulate all of these 16 teams not only for making a great field but also navigating through a challenging season,” said Judy Rose, director of athletics emerita at Charlotte and chair of the NIT Selection Committee, in a news release. “I’m extremely proud of the work the committee did this week and we are excited about the tournament. We have an extremely competitive field and we look forward to tipping off Wednesday.”

Boise State (18-8) was eliminated from the Mountain West Tournament after an 89-82 loss to Nevada in the quarterfinals.

This will be the Broncos’ third NIT appearance under coach Leon Rice and their seventh in program history. BSU last appeared in the NIT during the 2017-18 season, losing in the first round to Washington, 77-74.

The Mountain West will send two teams to the NCAA Tournament. San Diego State, the conference’s automatic qualifier, earned a No. 6 seed, while Utah State received an at-large bid and a No. 11 seed. The Aztecs (23-4) face No. 11 Syracuse (16-9) on Friday, and the Aggies (20-8) draw No. 6 Texas Tech (17-10), also on Friday.

Colorado State (18-6) is the No. 2 replacement for the NCAA Tournament and would enter the field if a team from a multiple-bid league tests out. The Rams earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT and will play Buffalo.

SMU, which is located about 30 minutes from the Comerica Center, had 11 games canceled or postponed this season because of COVID-19. This will be the 12th meeting between SMU and Boise State. The Mustangs lead the all-time series 6-5 and won the most recent meeting, 86-63, on Dec. 18, 2017, at Moody Coliseum.

The winner of Boise State and SMU will take on the winner of Memphis and Dayton. All four second-round games will take place March 25.

