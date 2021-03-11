Boise State’s tourney loss to Nevada likely deals final blow to Broncos’ NCAA hopes

Nevada forward Robby Robinson, left, and Boise State guard RayJ Dennis struggle for a rebound during the first half of their Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday. AP

What the Broncos had hoped would be a sizzling finish to the 2020-21 season ended up being much more of a fizzle.

The Boise State men’s basketball team lost its fourth straight game — and almost certainly its NCAA Tournament chances — in an 89-82 setback against Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament on Thursday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Heading into Thursday’s quarterfinal, both CBS bracketologist Jerry Palm and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had the Broncos (18-8) as one of the last four teams projected to make the tournament. Boise State entered the day with a NET ranking of 43, second-best in the conference behind top-seeded San Diego State at No. 21. The loss opens the door for a team like Utah State, with a NET ranking of 49 and two Quadrant 1 victories, to move into the NCAA Tournament field over the Broncos.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show begins at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday and will be televised on CBS. The Broncos could still be chosen for the NIT, which begins March 17 with all games in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

“They left everything out there that they could, I don’t fault their effort or their being dialed in or anything like that,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “They came with everything. I just think we got beat by a good team, and I know that team’s gonna cause a problem. Those guards, when they’re going like that, they can drive a hard bargain at anybody.”

Despite shooting 69.6% (16-for-23) from the floor in the opening 20 minutes, the Broncos trailed Nevada 51-45 at halftime. The Wolf Pack amassed as much as a 12-point lead in the first half, 51-39, by knocking down 9-of-13 3-point attempts.

Junior guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. was 4-for-6 from deep for 16 points, and sophomore guard Grant Sherfield led three Nevada players in double figures by halftime with 17 points. The Wolf Pack’s hot shooting wasn’t the Broncos’ only problem. They also gave up seven offensive rebounds that resulted in nine Nevada points.

Boise State was never quite able to close the gap in the second half, getting as close as one point, 51-50, and later within 71-66 with 5:24 remaining.

Cambridge totaled a season-high 31 points, while Sherfield had 26 points, and sophomore forward Warren Washington posted a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Nevada (16-9) advances to the semifinals, where the Wolf Pack will face San Diego State (21-4) at 7:30 p.m. MT on Friday at Thomas & Mack. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

In his first start for the Broncos, Devonaire Doutrive collected a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick Alston Jr. had 16 points, Emmanuel Akot 15 and RayJ Dennis 10.

“We want to keep playing, and we want to end on a better note, and we can do that,” Rice said. “I know we can do that. We juggled the lineup a little bit, we’ll adjust to that even more and figure things out, and we’re gonna go down swinging. We want it to end better than what it has, no doubt about that.”

Notes: The Broncos played Thursday’s quarterfinal without senior foward Abu Kigab, who dislocated his right shoulder in Boise State’s final game of the regular season. … Akot took Kigab’s spot in the starting lineup, and Rice also inserted junior guard Marcus Shaver Jr. for Dennis. … Boise State has made three MW Tournament semifinal appearances (2014, 2015, 2020) in program history, but the Broncos have never advanced to the title game.

NEVADA 89, BOISE ST. 82

NEVADA (1-0): Coleman 2-6 0-0 5, Washington 8-13 2-4 18, Cambridge 11-19 5-6 31, Foster 0-3 1-2 1, Sherfield 8-14 7-9 26, Milling 1-4 0-0 3, Hymes 1-2 3-4 5, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 18-25 89.

BOISE ST. (0-1): Armus 1-2 4-4 6, Akot 4-9 5-9 15, Alston 6-13 2-2 16, Doutrive 6-11 4-4 17, Shaver 1-4 5-6 7, Dennis 4-7 0-1 10, Milner 4-5 1-2 9, Rice 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-51 23-30 82.

Halftime—Nevada 51-45. 3-Point Goals—Nevada 9-18 (Cambridge 4-8, Sherfield 3-3, Milling 1-2, Coleman 1-4, Foster 0-1), Boise St. 7-19 (Akot 2-4, Alston 2-4, Dennis 2-4, Doutrive 1-5, Shaver 0-2). Fouled Out—Hymes. Rebounds—Nevada 34 (Washington 11), Boise St. 29 (Doutrive 10). Assists—Nevada 16 (Coleman 5), Boise St. 12 (Alston 4). Total Fouls—Nevada 21, Boise St. 21.