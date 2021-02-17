Boise State will be without key reserve for series opener against first-place Utah State

Junior guard Devonaire Doutrive, a transfer from Arizona, will miss Boise State’s game Wednesday against Utah State because of a dental emergency. Boise State Athletics

The Boise State men’s basketball team will be without the services of guard Devonaire Doutrive for the Broncos’ game against Utah State on Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena.

Doutrive will miss the game because of a dental emergency, a Boise State spokesperson said.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound junior from Dallas is averaging 8.5 points — fifth-most on the team — and 2.6 rebounds per game in 20.3 minutes off the bench. Doutrive, a transfer from Arizona, became eligible to play for the Broncos on Jan. 6 against Air Force and has appeared in each of the team’s contests since then.

The Broncos (16-4, 12-3 MW) and first-place Aggies (14-5, 11-2) are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.