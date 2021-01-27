Roddy, Colorado State put an end to Boise State’s record winning streak

Redshirt senior Derrick Alston Jr. scored 20 points in Boise State’s 78-56 loss at Colorado State on Wednesday night. Boise State Athletics

Sophomore forward David Roddy registered a double-double of 27 points and 15 rebounds to help Colorado State defeat Boise State in Mountain West men’s basketball action.

The Rams topped the Broncos 78-56 Wednesday night at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado, ending Boise State’s program-record 13-game winning streak.

It was the first league loss of the season for Boise State (13-2, 9-1 MW). Redshirt senior Derrick Alston Jr. scored 14 of his team-leading 20 points in the second half as the Broncos attempted to come back from a 40-25 halftime deficit.

Boise State cut the Rams’ lead to as little as five points, 50-45, with 11:36 remaining in the game. But Colorado State (12-3, 9-2) outscored the Broncos 28-11 the rest of the way to lock in the win.

Roddy was one of four Rams to score in double figures. The Rams outrebounded the Broncos 40-24.

The two teams will play again Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

WOMEN: COLORADO STATE 71, BOISE STATE 51

The beginning of a new era is bound to have its ups and downs, and the Boise State women’s basketball team is currently fighting its way through a difficult stretch.

The Broncos lost 71-51 to Colorado State on Wednesday afternoon in a Mountain West matchup at ExtraMile Arena. It is Boise State’s first three-game losing streak since the 2015-16 season.

The Broncos shot a season-low 28.2% from the floor and scored just two points in the second quarter.

“We’ve got 10 freshmen. You’re going to take some setbacks and then you’re going to try to move forward. Let’s hope that this was a step back and then hopefully we can go two steps forward on Friday,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said in a postgame Zoom interview. “... It was our choice. We’re trying to rebuild this with freshmen and then over the next couple of years add pieces to it. We’re trying to build another core group like we’ve had in the past, so we’re gonna take some lumps.”

After winning a fourth consecutive Mountain West Tournament championship last March, this year’s roster is comprised of eight true freshmen, two redshirt freshmen, two juniors and a redshirt senior. Their raw talent is apparent, but consistency from game to game — and even minute to minute — has been lacking.

The Broncos led Colorado State 4-2 to start the game before the Rams rattled off a 17-0 run to take a 19-4 lead. BSU regrouped briefly for a 10-0 run of its own to pull within 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.

But the Broncos (8-4, 5-4 MW) disappeared offensively in the second quarter, going 1-for-18 from the floor, including a 0-for-13 stretch. Junior guard Jade Loville’s jumper from the right elbow with 7:56 to play in the second was the Broncos’ only points of the quarter. Luckily for the Broncos, the first-place Rams (11-2, 7-2) didn’t perform much better in the quarter, registering eight points while going scoreless over the final 6:02.

“We have got to be able to come off that ball screen and hit a shot from the elbow,” Presnell said. “We’re Division I basketball players. I know we’re freshmen, but the problem is you get insecure and the rim shrinks on you, then you kind of spiral a little bit. We talked about that prepping for the game, that you have to push the reset button in your head and it’s a new possession and forget about that.

“But we were not able to do that. I don’t know when the last time in my career we had a two-point quarter (was). But we set basketball back about 100 years with the 8-2 second quarter.”

Boise State cut Colorado State’s lead to four points on two occasions in the second half. Freshman Elodie Lalotte’s putback with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter made it 42-38 Colorado State. But the gap only widened from there as the Rams scored 14 unanswered points between the end of the third and start of the fourth.

Senior center Mallory McGwire, who was limited to five minutes in the first half with foul trouble, fouled out with 5:59 left in the game. It was another blow to the Broncos’ waning confidence.

“It’s definitely hard. I know losses are hard, and we can take them tough,” Boise State freshman guard Mary Kay Naro said. “But it’s just being mentally tough and knowing that we’re gonna struggle and we just have to learn from struggling. We need to change things and we can’t keep doing things the same way.”

Loville paced the Broncos with 13 points and six rebounds, and Naro contributed nine points, a team-leading seven rebounds and two assists. McGwire and redshirt freshman Kimora Sykes had seven points apiece.

Ellie Boni led four Rams in double figures with 19 points. Centennial High graduate Tori Williams started the game for the Rams and totaled eight points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The Broncos and Rams meet again at 1 p.m. Friday at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State will also be home next week for two games against Nevada on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7. A live stream of the Broncos’ games is available at BroncoSports.com/mwn, or listen on the radio on 1350 AM.

WOMEN: COLORADO ST. 71, BOISE ST. 51

COLORADO ST. (11-2, 7-2 MW)

Ellie Boni 7-10 4-4 19; Lore Devos 4-14 4-4 13; Jamie Bonnarens 4-6 0-0 10; Cali Clark 4-9 2-2 10; Tori Williams 2-9 2-2 8; McKenna Hofschild 2-9 2-2 7; Karly Murphy 1-6 2-2 4; Bengisu Alper 0-0 0-0 0; Petra Farkas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 16-16 71.

BOISE ST. (8-4, 5-4 MW)

Jade Loville 5-21 3-3 13; Mary Kay Naro 4-11 0-0 9; Mallory McGwire 3-4 1-2 7; Kimora Sykes 2-8 2-2 7; Elodie Lalotte 3-4 0-1 6; Raigan Reed 1-4 2-2 5; Alexis Mark 2-8 0-0 4; Abby Muse 0-5 0-0 0; Martina Machalova 0-0 0-0 0; Cristina Gil 0-3 0-0 0; Anna Ostlie 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-71 8-10 51.

Colorado St................... 19 8 21 23 — 71

Boise St...................... 14 2 22 13 — 51

3-point goals — Colorado St. 7-20 (Bonnarens 2-3; Williams 2-6; Devos 1-3; Hofschild 1-4; Boni 1-2; Farkas 0-1; Clark 0-1), Boise St. 3-17 (Naro 1-4; Reed 1-3; Sykes 1-6; Gil 0-1; Ostlie 0-1; Loville 0-2). Fouled out — Colorado St.-None, Boise St.-McGwire. Rebounds — Colorado St. 46 (Boni 9), Boise St. 46 (Naro 7). Assists — Colorado St. 12 (Hofschild 8), Boise St. 5 (Naro 2). Total fouls — Colorado St. 10, Boise St. 17. Technical fouls — None.