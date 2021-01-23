False alarm: Boise State men’s basketball to resume practice Sunday after COVID scare

The sky isn’t falling on Boise State’s historic season after all.

After Friday’s Mountain West men’s basketball game between Boise State and Fresno State was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Broncos’ program, a team spokesperson announced Saturday that it was a false alarm.

“Following additional testing, it was determined that the COVID-19 test result which caused the postponement of Friday’s game was a false positive attributed to an asymptomatic patient who received further testing consistent with Boise State and Mountain West protocols,” the university said in an email.

The Broncos, who are in the midst of a program-record 13-game winning streak, will resume practice Sunday to prepare for their upcoming series against Colorado State (11-3, 8-2 MW). The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday (CBS Sports Network) and 9 p.m. Friday (Fox Sports 1) in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Boise State (13-1, 9-0) will reschedule the postponed Fresno State game at a time agreed upon by both institutions and the Mountain West.