COVID-19 wipes out Boise State’s second Mountain West game against Fresno State

Friday’s Mountain West men’s basketball game between Boise State and Fresno State will not happen as planned.

The second game of the two-game series has been postponed “due to COVID-19 issues within the Boise State men’s basketball program,” the Mountain West announced Friday afternoon.

“Future activity will be determined based on further testing,” a Boise State spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman.

Friday’s game at ExtraMile Arena was scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network. Boise State defeated Fresno State 73-51 on Wednesday to improve to 13-1 overall and 9-0 in league play.

A makeup date for Friday’s game will be determined at a later date.

“Following our COVID-19 protocols, we do not meet the Mountain West’s minimum number of scholarship players required to compete tonight,” Boise State said in a statement.

It is unclear whether the Broncos will be able to travel to Colorado next week for a two-game series against Colorado State on Jan. 27 and Jan. 29.