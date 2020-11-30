Boise State men’s basketball has home opener postponed; women start season Friday

The Boise State men’s basketball team will not make its 2020-21 home debut this week as originally planned.

The Mountain West announced Monday that the Broncos’ two-game series set for Thursday and Saturday against New Mexico at ExtraMile Arena has been postponed.

The rescheduled dates will be announced once finalized by the Mountain West and both institutions, the league said in a statement.

The Lobos got a late start to the season because of New Mexico’s COVID-19 restrictions and are currently practicing at South Plains College in Lubbock, Texas. The Boise State vs. New Mexico women’s series was recently rescheduled for the first week of March.

With the New Mexico series on hold, the Boise State men (1-1) won’t play again until Dec. 9 when they travel to Provo, Utah, to face BYU (3-0). The tipoff time and broadcast information for that game have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Boise State women have finalized a five-game nonconference schedule, which begins at 1 p.m. Friday at ExtraMile Arena against the College of Idaho. It is the first of three straight home games for the Broncos along with Weber State (1 p.m. Sunday) and Eastern Washington (2 p.m. Dec. 10).

The BSU women play at BYU on Dec. 12 and return home to face Eastern Oregon on Dec. 17. The Broncos are scheduled to open Mountain West play at home Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 against San Jose State.

Fans will not be able to attend the women’s games at ExtraMile Arena this week because of the state’s return to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, which limits gatherings to 10 people.