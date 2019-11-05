Boise State men’s basketball team sets single-game points record in season opener

RJ Williams contributed a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds in Boise State’s 126-49 win over Life Pacific on Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena in Boise.

Chandler Hutchison wanted to make sure his former team started off on the right foot this season, so the Chicago Bulls guard sent every player and student manager on the Boise State men’s basketball team a brand new pair of Nikes.

Those new kicks suited Derrick Alston just fine.

Alston dropped a game-high 25 points in Boise State’s season-opening 126-49 victory over Life Pacific on Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos’ 126 points are a single-game program record, as is the 77-point margin of victory.

“He’s been a guy I think who’s really just stayed connected to this program,” Alston said. “This program has given him a lot, and he’s continued to give back. As a team, we were surprised. We had no idea, so it was definitely a big time thing by him. We’re definitely thankful.”

The Broncos’ record-setting night unfolded quickly. Boise State made four 3-pointers in the first four minutes and outscored the Warriors 30-0 over a 10-minute stretch in the first half. The Broncos’ 69 points in the first half were the most in a half since the 3-point line was implemented in 1986.

“I was just really proud of our guys, because in a game like that you’re playing against human nature and you’re playing against yourself,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “I wanted them to keep playing the right way, and they did. We had some great possessions where we moved the ball so well. I’ve got high level feel for the game guys, and and they showed that tonight.”

The Boise State women’s basketball team defeated Lewis-Clark State College 88-34 on Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena in Boise. Boise State Photo Services

Women: Boise State 88, LCSC 34

The Broncos were shooting a combined 22 percent from the floor when Ellie Woerner checked in with 4 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first quarter.

In her first two minutes on the court, Woerner pulled down an offensive board and dished off to sophomore Jade Loville for a layup. The 6-foot senior then knocked down a jumper at the elbow followed by a 3-pointer.

It was exactly the spark the Broncos needed.

Woerner poured in a game-high 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting as the Broncos locked down defensively for a 54-point victory over Lewis-Clark State College on Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena.

“Something that I know I can bring every game is energy and communication out there on the floor,” Woerner said. “That’s my focus when I go out there.”

The Broncos held the Warriors to 20.9 percent from the field, forced 29 turnovers and grabbed 14 steals. The defensive effort eventually spilled over to the offensive side. After a slow start, the Broncos ended up shooting 56.9 percent from the floor with more than half their points coming in the paint (52).

“Coach just tells us to keep shooting,” said Loville, who chipped in 14 points off the bench. “We shoot so much in practice, and it was just trusting ourselves. We know we can make those shots, so keep shooting and we know they’ll fall.”

Senior A’Shanti Coleman added 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots, and Mallory McGwire and Jayde Christopher scored 11 points apiece for the Broncos.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Smith and the Boise State women’s soccer team will play New Mexico in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament at 2 p.m. Thursday at Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. Dominc Duarte Boise State Photo Services

Soccer: BSU draws New Mexico

The Boise State women’s soccer team begins its quest for an NCAA Tournament bid with a matchup against New Mexico.

The top-seeded Broncos (16-4-0) and Lobos (11-7-1) face off at 2 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament at Boas Soccer Complex. New Mexico edged San Jose State 1-0 in overtime in Tuesday’s first round. Junior forward Leilani Baker scored the unassisted golden goal in the 99th minute.

Boise State beat New Mexico 1-0 on Oct. 13 in the teams’ only meeting during the regular season.

No. 2 San Diego State (9-8-1) plays No. 6 Fresno State (9-6-4) in the other semifinal, which begins at 11 a.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs eliminated Colorado State 3-1 on penalty kicks Tuesday after the teams went scoreless through regulation and two overtimes.

Five Broncos received All-Mountain West recognition Monday. Junior forward Aubree Chatterton, senior midfielder McKenna Kynett, senior forward Raimee Sherle and senior defender Mikayla Schachtell were each named to the first team. Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Smith landed on the second team.