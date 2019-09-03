No more Taco Bell. Boise State arena goes the ‘ExtraMile.’

No more Taco Bell. BSU arena goes the “ExtraMile.” The first of four signs goes up to reflect the Boise State arena's new 15-year sponsorship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first of four signs goes up to reflect the Boise State arena's new 15-year sponsorship.

Boise State University’s Taco Bell Arena officially became ExtraMile Arena on Tuesday afternoon with the installation of a 3,000-pound white and yellow sign.

From its perch 75 feet above the sidewalk below, the new sign on the southwest side of the arena will greet fans attending Boise State basketball and gymnastics events this winter. Additional signs, which were made by Nampa-based Image National, also will be installed at the three other entrances.

In June, the university reached a new naming-rights deal with ExtraMile Convenience Stores — a joint venture between Chevron, USA Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores Inc. — worth $8,369,511 over 15 years.

“It sure goes along with the Bronco mentality,” Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice said as the ExtraMile Arena sign made its ascent behind him. “Both on The Blue and over here, it’s just kind of what our programs have all been built on. It really fits, and I think it’ll roll off the tongue nicely.”

The arena first opened on May 16, 1982, and was known as The Pavilion. That name was changed to Taco Bell Arena in June 2004 when Boise State signed a naming-rights deal with a local Taco Bell franchisee worth $4 million over 15 years. The deal expired on July 31 of this year.

The venue attracts about 300,000 guests to more than 100 events per year ranging from Boise State basketball games to concerts to graduation ceremonies. ExtraMile will receive additional national exposure when the men’s NCAA Tournament returns to the arena for first- and second-round games in 2021.

“They’re putting their trust in us and helping them market their business,” Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said. “They’re going to bring a lot to our athletic department and our university and we’re excited about it.”