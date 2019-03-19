Boise State guard, Idaho native won’t play for the Broncos next season

Malek Harwell won’t finish his college basketball career in a Boise State uniform.

The Pocatello native announced Tuesday on Twitter that he plans to seek a graduate transfer after playing the last three seasons with the Broncos.

“Boise ... what can I say, you’ve given me everything a young kid could have asked for coming into his first years of college,” Harwell wrote on Twitter. “I thank the community and everyone who has ever reached out to me and helped me along the way. ... With that being said, I’m opening back up my recruitment as a grad transfer.”

Harwell redshirted for Boise State in 2015-16 following a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee. He then appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2016-17, 16 games in 2017-18 and 32 games this season. He averaged 2.2 points and 9.0 minutes per game this past season, but there was no guarantee his playing time would increase as a redshirt senior.

The Broncos have five juniors and one redshirt senior expected to return for the 2019-20 season, plus two Pac-12 transfers joining the team in Oregon’s Abu Kigab and Arizona’s Emmanuel Akot.

Harwell is on track to graduate this spring with a degree in business marketing and he told the Idaho Statesman in December he wants to get his master’s in business administration. He would have one year of eligibility remaining.

“To the coaches and staff, I thank you guys for everything that you have done for me,” Harwell wrote. “You guys have been a blessing to me and I’ll never forget everything that you gave me here at Boise.”

During his prep career at Century High in Pocatello, Harwell became the Diamondbacks’ all-time leading scorer and was chosen as the state’s player of the year by the Idaho Statesman and USA Today. He was rated the No. 1 prospect in Idaho by ESPN.com after averaging 25.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

He chose Boise State over offers from Colorado, Wyoming, Utah State and San Francisco.

With Harwell’s decision to transfer, that leaves just one former Idaho high school standout on the Broncos’ roster in redshirting freshman Max Rice, the middle son of Boise State coach Leon Rice. Max Rice joined the Broncos as a walk-on.