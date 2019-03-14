Boise State scares No. 14 Nevada before absorbing historic loss in MW tournament

For nearly 36 minutes, it looked like luck might change for the Boise State men’s basketball team.

Instead, the Broncos ended up on the wrong end of the scoreboard for the 20th time this season — a program record — after a 77-69 loss to No. 14 Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

At 13-20, the Broncos surpassed the previous mark of 7-19 set during the 1980-81 season when the team played in the Big Sky.

Boise State has lost in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals four consecutive seasons. The Broncos also fell to 8-51 against opponents ranked in the Top 25 of The Associated Press poll.

The highest-ranked opponent Boise State has defeated was No. 11 Creighton on Nov. 28, 2012, in Omaha, Nebraska.

In perhaps their best 20 minutes of the season, the Broncos challenged the Wolf Pack early with physicality inside and a barrage of 3-pointers. Redshirt seniors Zach Haney and David Wacker were both in the starting lineup for the third straight game. Haney was 3-for-3 from the field with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot in the first half.

The Broncos combined to shoot 13-for-27 overall and knocked down 5-of-10 from beyond the arc for a 34-29 lead over Nevada at halftime. Boise State held Nevada to a single field goal for the opening 8 minutes, 54 seconds while forcing six turnovers.

Nevada coach Eric Musselman became so frustrated that he came all the way across halfcourt during a media timeout to yell at the offcials over an out-of-bounds call and had to be corralled back to the Wolf Pack’s huddle by several assistants.

But no lead is safe against Nevada. The Wolf Pack ate into the Broncos’ 15-point advantage, taking their first lead of the game, 37-34, on a 3-pointer from Caleb Martin with 18:27 on the clock in the second half.

Boise State tied the game at 62-62 with 4:03 left and was down just 66-65 with 2:26 to play. Nevada closed the game with an 11-4 run to end the Broncos’ season.

Boise State redshirt sophomore Derrick Alston poured in 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and junior guard Justinian Jessup had 18 points. Marcus Dickinson added 12 points and a key 3-pointer with 2:26 left that brought the Broncos within 66-65.

