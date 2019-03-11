Hodgins breaks tournament record as Boise State fends off Nevada in quarterfinals

Braydey Hodgins was on, and there wasn’t a thing Nevada could do about it.

The Boise State junior guard set a Mountain West Tournament record with 37 points to lead the Broncos to a 72-67 victory over the Wolf Pack on Monday in the quarterfinals at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Hodgins’ 37 points broke the previous record of 36 set by UNLV’s Constance Jinks in 2002.

“Braydey is an exceptional player and has this ability to play in pressure situations and excel,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “She’s just as happy when someone else shines and maybe she doesn’t score as much, but tonight was her night.”

Hodgins finished 10-for-18 from the floor and 14-for-15 from the free-throw line with four assists, two steals, two rebounds and one blocked shot. The 37 points is her career high at Boise State and two shy of tying the program record.

“It doesn’t really mean anything personally,” Hodgins said of the record. “I just want to win this thing and do it next to people like Riley (Lupfer) and all of our other teammates. We just have such a great bond, and no matter who is performing, we’re all happy for them. Luckily it was me today, but tomorrow it might be someone else.”

Boise State (26-4) will play the winner of the No. 4 Fresno State vs. No. 5 UNLV game at 7 p.m. MT on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Hodgins carried Boise State in the first half, scoring 20 of the Broncos’ 39 points. The Pasco, Washington, native was 5-for-8 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. The rest of the Broncos combined to shoot just 26 percent (6-for-23) from the field and were outrebounded 23-14.

Hodgins scored 17 of her 20 first-half points in the second quarter, closing out the half with 13 points over the final 4:06.

Hodgins was two points short of tying the school record of 39 set by Miquelle Askew on Jan. 20, 2016.

No other Broncos scored in double figures. Riley Lupfer scored 9 points.

Monday’s quarterfinal was a rematch of last year’s Mountain West Tournament championship game, which Boise State won 62-60 on a last-second putback by A’Shanti Coleman.

Note: Boise State’s tournament semifinal will be streamed online at WatchStadium.com and on the radio at 1350 AM.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.