The All-Mountain West women’s basketball team is out. Which Broncos made the cut?

After leading the Boise State women’s basketball team to back-to-back Mountain West regular-season championships, Gordy Presnell was chosen as the Mountain West Coach of the Year on Sunday based on a vote of the league’s coaches.
It is Presnell’s second conference coach of the year honor at Boise State but first since the program joined the Mountain West in 2011-12. He was previously named WAC Coach of the Year in 2007.
Junior guards Braydey Hodgins and Riley Lupfer were each named to the 10-player team.
Lupfer makes her second straight appearance on the All-MW team despite missing four conference games with an injury. Lupfer averaged 11.2 points per game and made 29 3-pointers in conference play all while facing increased attention from opposing defenses after her record-setting 3-point performance from 2017-18.
This is the first all-conference honor of Hodgins’ career. The Pasco, Washington, native paced the Broncos with 13.4 points per game in Mountain West play, including 39 3-pointers at a 41.1 percent clip from beyond the arc. Hodgins also tied a program record with six straight games of 20 points or more from Feb 6-27.
With Presnell at the helm, the Broncos have won 43 of their last 50 games against conference foes and now have a chance to win a third straight Mountain West Tournament title this week.
Boise State wrapped up the regular-season with an overall record of 25-4, tying for the most wins in a single season in program history. The Broncos open the Mountain West Tournament at 1 p.m. MT on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV. They will play the winner of Sunday’s game between No. 8 Nevada (11-18) and No. 9 San Jose State (5-13).
Below is the complete list of Mountain West honorees.
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Braydey Hodgins, Jr., Boise State
Riley Lupfer, Jr., Boise State
Candice White, Sr., Fresno State
Jade Redmon, Sr., Nevada
Jaisa Nunn, Sr., New Mexico
Aisia Robertson, Jr., New Mexico
Katie Powell, Sr., UNLV
Shannon Dufficy, Jr., Utah State
Bailee Cotton, Sr., Wyoming
Marta Gomez, Sr., Wyoming
ALL-CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION
Maddi Utti, So., Fresno State
Terae Briggs, Sr., Nevada
Jayla Everett, Fr., New Mexico
Mallory Adams. Fr., San Diego State
Nikki Wheatley, Sr., UNLV
ALL-MW DEFENSIVE TEAM
Maddi Utti, So., Fresno State
Bailey Thomas, So., UNLV
Nike McClure, Sr., New Mexico
Aisia Robertson, Jr., New Mexico
Bailee Cotton, Sr., Wyoming
ALL-MW FRESHMAN TEAM
Riley Snyder, Air Force
Jayla Everett, New Mexico
Mallory Adams, San Diego State
Sophia Ramos, San Diego State
Karla Erjavec, Wyoming
MW PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jaisa Nunn, Sr., New Mexico
MW DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bailee Cotton, Sr., Wyoming
MW NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Aisia Robertson, Jr., New Mexico
MW FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Jayla Everett, New Mexico
MW SIXTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rodjanae Wade, Jr., UNLV
MW COACH OF THE YEAR
Gordy Presnell, Boise State
Comments