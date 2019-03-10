The All-Mountain West women’s basketball team is out. Which Broncos made the cut?

After leading the Boise State women’s basketball team to back-to-back Mountain West regular-season championships, Gordy Presnell was chosen as the Mountain West Coach of the Year on Sunday based on a vote of the league’s coaches.

It is Presnell’s second conference coach of the year honor at Boise State but first since the program joined the Mountain West in 2011-12. He was previously named WAC Coach of the Year in 2007.

Junior guards Braydey Hodgins and Riley Lupfer were each named to the 10-player team.

Lupfer makes her second straight appearance on the All-MW team despite missing four conference games with an injury. Lupfer averaged 11.2 points per game and made 29 3-pointers in conference play all while facing increased attention from opposing defenses after her record-setting 3-point performance from 2017-18.

This is the first all-conference honor of Hodgins’ career. The Pasco, Washington, native paced the Broncos with 13.4 points per game in Mountain West play, including 39 3-pointers at a 41.1 percent clip from beyond the arc. Hodgins also tied a program record with six straight games of 20 points or more from Feb 6-27.

With Presnell at the helm, the Broncos have won 43 of their last 50 games against conference foes and now have a chance to win a third straight Mountain West Tournament title this week.

Boise State wrapped up the regular-season with an overall record of 25-4, tying for the most wins in a single season in program history. The Broncos open the Mountain West Tournament at 1 p.m. MT on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV. They will play the winner of Sunday’s game between No. 8 Nevada (11-18) and No. 9 San Jose State (5-13).

Below is the complete list of Mountain West honorees.

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Braydey Hodgins, Jr., Boise State

Riley Lupfer, Jr., Boise State

Candice White, Sr., Fresno State

Jade Redmon, Sr., Nevada

Jaisa Nunn, Sr., New Mexico

Aisia Robertson, Jr., New Mexico

Katie Powell, Sr., UNLV

Shannon Dufficy, Jr., Utah State

Bailee Cotton, Sr., Wyoming

Marta Gomez, Sr., Wyoming

ALL-CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

Maddi Utti, So., Fresno State

Terae Briggs, Sr., Nevada

Jayla Everett, Fr., New Mexico

Mallory Adams. Fr., San Diego State

Nikki Wheatley, Sr., UNLV

ALL-MW DEFENSIVE TEAM

Maddi Utti, So., Fresno State

Bailey Thomas, So., UNLV

Nike McClure, Sr., New Mexico

Aisia Robertson, Jr., New Mexico

Bailee Cotton, Sr., Wyoming

ALL-MW FRESHMAN TEAM

Riley Snyder, Air Force

Jayla Everett, New Mexico

Mallory Adams, San Diego State

Sophia Ramos, San Diego State

Karla Erjavec, Wyoming

MW PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jaisa Nunn, Sr., New Mexico

MW DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Bailee Cotton, Sr., Wyoming

MW NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Aisia Robertson, Jr., New Mexico

MW FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jayla Everett, New Mexico

MW SIXTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rodjanae Wade, Jr., UNLV

MW COACH OF THE YEAR

Gordy Presnell, Boise State