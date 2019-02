Hodgins’ hot night guides Boise State women past UNLV

February 07, 2019 03:29 AM

Junior guard Braydey Hodgins was 7-for-7 from the floor in the first half and finished with a career-high 28 points as the Boise State women's basketball team defeated UNLV 64-57. Watch her three-point play with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter.