Boise State coach Gordy Presnell on his team’s hot start, Diet Coke and dental work

By Dave Southorn

January 10, 2019 06:22 PM

He’s one of the most accomplished coaches in Boise State history, and he’s got some fun tales to tell.

On this week’s “208” podcast, we chat with women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell, plus we wrap up the end of the college football season and discuss a big win for the Boise State men.

Dave Southorn, the Idaho Statesman’s Boise State sports reporter, and KTVB sports director Jay Tust are the hosts of the weekly podcast “The 208: Sports. Stats. Stories.”

