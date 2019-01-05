Boise State women come through late to assure Presnell a spot in college basketball history

Boise State women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell got his 650th career win, but not without a bit of a scare.
The Broncos fended off San Diego State’s potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 69-66 victory on Saturday afternoon at Viejas Arena in San Diego.
Presnell becomes just the 16th active Division I women’s basketball coach to reach the milestone, improving his career record to 650-296 over 32 seasons. He’s 254-169 in his 14th season at Boise State.
“Obviously it’s a longevity thing. I’ve been fortunate to be at two great universities in Seattle Pacific and Boise State,” Presnell said in an emailed press release from BSU.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“I’ve had great administrators who let me do my thing. I’ve been around great assistants and great players. It’s more of a team achievement than anything else.”
Junior forward A’Shanti Coleman poured in a career-best 22 points and added five rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots to pace the Broncos, who improved to 11-2 overall and 2-0 in Mountain West Conference action. Junior guards Riley Lupfer and Braydey Hodgins added 17 points apiece.
Boise State led by as many as 14 near the end of the third quarter and held the Aztecs (5-7, 0-1) to just 15.6 percent shooting from the floor in the first half.
But trailing 60-48 with 6:31 remaining in the game, San Diego State scored 11 unanswered points to pull within 60-59, forcing Presnell to call a timeout with 3:54 left.
The Aztecs stayed within striking distance the rest of the way, getting a layup from Sophia Ramos — who scored all 15 of her points in the second half — to make it 68-66 with 12.6 seconds remaining.
Hodgins was fouled on the other end on a drive to the basket. She converted 1-of-2 and then made a hustle play on defense that led to a loose ball.
SDSU’s Ramos recovered the ball and passed it off to teammate Zayn Dornstauder, but her 3-point shot hit the backboard and bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded. The Aztecs shot just 7.1 percent from beyond the arc but stayed in the game by going to the free-throw line a season-high 29 times with 21 makes.
“(Viejas) is a really hard place to play. You can be flat in a heartbeat, and they’re a team of runs,” Presnell said. “I thought we ran them off the three-point line pretty well, but that meant we gave them zero-footers.
“One thing in women’s basketball is we’d get an offensive rebound, if you go back up, you’re probably going to the free-throw line. I thought we gave up a lot of those.”
Boise State is back in action next Saturday at home at 1 p.m. against San Jose State.
BOISE STATE 69, SAN DIEGO STATE 66
BOISE STATE (11-2, 2-0)
COLEMAN, A’Shanti 9-13 4-4 22; LUPFER, Riley 6-15 1-2 17; HODGINS, Braydey 3-10 9-10 17; HARRELL, Joyce 4-9 0-0 8; CHRISTOPHER, Jayde 1-4 1-2 3; BOWERS, Rachel 1-3 0-0 2; LOVILLE, Jade 0-0 0-0 0; WOERNER, Ellie 0-2 0-0 0; HERMIDA, Marta 0-0 0-0 0; AMUNDSEN, Tess 0-0 0-0 0; GALERON, Sofia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 15-18 69.
SAN DIEGO STATE (5-7, 0-1)
ADAMS, Mallory 6-15 8-11 20; RAMOS, Sophia 6-13 3-3 15; MURRAY, Naje 4-14 2-2 11; DORNSTAUDER, Zayn 2-7 4-5 8; ADAMS, Tea 2-8 2-4 6; GOMEZ, Arantxa 1-2 1-2 3; VANDERDOES, Baylee 1-2 0-0 2; VILLA, Kennedi 0-0 1-2 1; GOMEZ, Loli 0-0 0-0 0; PEREZ, Jayden 0-0 0-0 0; TERRY, Monique 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 21-29 66.
Boise State................... 22 8 21 18 — 69
San Diego State............... 14 7 20 25 — 66
3-point goals — Boise State 6-18 (LUPFER, Riley 4-12; HODGINS, Braydey 2-4; CHRISTOPHER, Jayde 0-2), San Diego State 1-14 (MURRAY, Naje 1-7; RAMOS, Sophia 0-4; DORNSTAUDER, Zayn 0-1; TERRY, Monique 0-2). Fouled out — Boise State-BOWERS, Rachel, San Diego State-MURRAY, Naje. Rebounds — Boise State 33 (HARRELL, Joyce 7), San Diego State 41 (ADAMS, Mallory 12). Assists — Boise State 20 (CHRISTOPHER, Jayde 9), San Diego State 12 (RAMOS, Sophia 6). Total fouls — Boise State 25, San Diego State 20. Technical fouls — Boise State-None, San Diego State-None. A — 662.
Comments