Boise State men hit reset button with big win at Wyoming in Mountain West opener

The Boise State men’s basketball team used the start of Mountain West Conference play to hit the reset button on the 2018-19 season.
After going 5-8 over the course of their nonconference schedule, the Broncos rolled to a 69-55 victory over Wyoming at Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday night.
Junior guard Alex Hobbs led a well-round effort for Boise State with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Justinian Jessup (14) and Derrick Alston (10) also scored in double figures as eight Broncos scored in all.
Boise State improves to 6-8 and 1-0 in league play, while Wyoming falls to 4-10.
Although the Broncos and Cowboys missed a combined nine shots to start the game, the Broncos recovered with scoring runs of 8-0 and 10-0 to take a 33-22 lead at the half.
The Broncos held Wyoming senior Justin James — who entered averaging a Mountain West-best 22.4 points per game — to a 1-for-10 effort from the field in the first half. James finished the game 1-for-14 with just seven points.
After Wyoming freshman Brandon Porter made a 3-pointer at the 7:13 mark, the Cowboys went without a field goal the remainder of the first half.
Meanwhile, the Broncos dissected Wyoming’s zone defense for a series of easy buckets as Alston took advantage of a soft spot at the top of the key.
The Broncos return to Boise on a chartered plane Wednesday night. They’ll host San Diego State — the reigning Mountain West Tournament champion — at 8 p.m. Saturday at Taco Bell Arena. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network and available on the radio at 670 AM.
The Aztecs and Broncos split their meetings last season, with each team winning at home. Boise State’s 83-80 victory on Jan. 13, 2018, was the matchup in which current Chicago Bull Chandler Hutchison set the program’s single-game record with 44 points. The Broncos then lost 72-64 in San Diego on Feb. 27, 2018.
Saturday’s game will be the league opener for San Diego State (8-5), which was picked to finish second in the preseason media poll.
