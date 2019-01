Hobbs leads Boise State men to victory at Wyoming

January 03, 2019 02:09 AM

Boise State junior guard Alex Hobbs had 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals to lead the Broncos to a 69-55 victory over Wyoming on Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming. Hobbs spoke with the Statesman after the win.