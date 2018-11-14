This Illinois point guard could ‘play anywhere.’ He chose Boise State

The Boise State men’s basketball team announced the signing of just one player to its 2019 class on Wednesday.
But for coach Leon Rice and his staff, Raymond “RayJ” Dennis was the one piece the Broncos still needed to complete the 2018 class, whose five members are expected to redshirt this season.
“We’ve got a lot of good, young pieces and a lot of them are redshirting this year,” Rice said during a Wednesday press conference. “The one thing we didn’t have with this group is a true point guard, but we found one that has, I think, maybe one of the best feel-for-the-game skill sets of any young guy I’ve seen. That’s unique. That’s a hard thing to teach.”
Dennis, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Oswego, Illinois, originally announced his commitment to the Broncos in September.
“I chose Boise State because the love and interest they were showing me felt sincere,” Dennis said in an emailed press release from Boise State. “When I visited Boise I loved everything about it. I love the coaching staff, campus and playing with the guys — I felt like it was an instant, perfect fit. I am looking forward to being a part of the grind with my brothers and teammates, and chasing after championships.”
As a junior, Dennis led the Oswego East Wolves to a 20-8 record and an appearance in the Class 4A Oswego East Regional final with averages of 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He earned first team all-area and Class 3A-4A third team all-state recognition from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. He is ranked as a three-star recruit, according to rivals.com.
“I think this is a kid that two or three years from now people are going to be like, ‘Man, where did they get him?’ ” Rice said. “He can play anywhere. He’s that good of a guard.”
Dennis is the third Chicago-area player to commit to the Broncos under Rice. He joins guards Lexus Williams (2017-18) and Derrick Marks (2011-15).
“Boise State fans are getting a winner in RayJ Dennis,” Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said in the Boise State release. “He is a silky-smooth guard that has an unbelievable work ethic along with a great skill set and feel for the game. His ability to score the ball and make others around him better is encouraging to see. Boise State fans are getting a true competitor in RayJ.”
Comments