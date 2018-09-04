Illinois sharpshooter becomes Boise State’s first 2019 commit

RayJ Dennis had more than 20 Division I scholarship offers, but it only took one official visit to Boise State for the 6-foot-2 shooting guard to decide he wanted to be a Bronco.
On Tuesday, Dennis announced on Twitter his commitment to the Boise State men’s basketball program following a trip to Boise over the weekend.
The rivals.com three-star recruit from Oswego East High in Illinois is the first known commitment of the Broncos’ 2019 class.
As a junior, Dennis led the Wolves to a 20-8 record and an appearance in the Class 4A Oswego East Regional final with averages of 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He earned first team all-area and Class 3A-4A third team all-state recognition from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
With good court vision, a strong 3-point shot and the ability to get to the hoop, Dennis is a natural fit for the Broncos’ offensive style.
