Spring sports — and one fall sport — begin at Boise State. Some waited more than 300 days.

Boise State’s Emily Muhlenhaupt reacts after sticking the landing during a bars routine last season.

The Boise State gymnastics team was set to host the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference championship meet last March, and the Broncos were in search of their sixth straight title.

But COVID-19 had other plans.

The championship meet was canceled as the virus began to sweep through the country and eventually led Boise State to close its campus.

Boise State coach Tina Bird said it happened quickly. One day, someone suggested there might not be any fans allowed at meets — a notion she said seemed unrealistic at the time.

“A couple days later, they shut it all down,” Bird said. “It was unreal. At that point, nobody could guess where this thing was going to go.”

The Broncos didn’t get to defend their 2019 championship and the conference title went to rival BYU last season based on regular-season results.

Boise State has unfinished business, Bird said.

“We had the conference championship taken away from us,” she said. “It’s a dogfight every year in our conference, and we’re hungry.”

All four members of the conference are ranked this year in the top 25 in Road to Nationals: No. 11 BYU, No. 18 Southern Utah, No. 21 Utah State and No. 22 Boise State.

Boise State already owns three wins over ranked opponents — two of which reside in the conference. The Broncos knocked off BYU on Jan. 23 in their home opener, and they held on to beat Utah State in a tight match last weekend.

They’ll look for win No. 4 against a ranked opponent Saturday on the road at Utah State.

Gymnastics is one of several sports that kicked off in recent weeks, including volleyball, which had its season postponed last August. Here’s a look at the Boise State teams that will be in action this month and the COVID-19 protocols that still loom over them.

Gymnastics

The Broncos have to replace decorated seniors Courtney McGregor and Isabella Amado, but Emily Muhlenhaupt is back and closing in on a perfect score on bars. Bird said this year’s freshman class may be the best she’s ever coached.

COVID-19 protocols

Testing — Athletes, coaches and trainers are tested twice a week, two days before a meet and two days after.

Masks — Bird said her gymnasts trained in masks in the fall, but they aren’t required to wear them while performing at a meet. Masks are required when they aren’t competing.

Fans — Family members of athletes were allowed to attend the Broncos’ home win over Utah State on Feb. 6, and they’re expected to be admitted moving forward. Each athlete is allowed two family members with a maximum of 20.

Schedule — The Broncos have nine meets scheduled heading into the MRGC championships, which are scheduled for March 20 at Utah State.

Gymnasts to watch

Emily Muhlenhaupt, Sr. — The native of Castle Rock, Colorado, was named a first-team All-American on bars and the MRGC Specialist of the Year last season, and she’s off to a hot start this year. She just missed a perfect score on the bars last weekend against Utah State — scoring 9.975 for the fourth time in her career. She owns 12 career victories in the event, which ranks No. 7 all-time at Boise State, tying the win totals of Cherianne Calkins (1988-90) and Hannah Redmon (2008-11).

Maddi Nilson, Sr. — Nilson is a former walk-on who earned a scholarship and has grown into one of the team’s top all-around performers. Bird said bars has been Nilson’s specialty in the past, but the team is stacked there this year, so she worked in the offseason to improve her floor routine. The move paid off as she scored a career-high 9.9 in the event last weekend against Utah State. She also scored 9.85 on the vault.

Newcomers to watch

Emily Lopez, Fr. — A consistent scorer on the club circuit the past two years, Lopez finished sixth all-around in the 2019 Junior Olympics. In the season opener against No. 13 Oregon State, she scored 9.925 on bars.

Courtney Blackson, Fr. — The native of Elk Grove, California, won the vault and beam titles at the 2019 Junior Olympics. She has been a national qualifier the past four years in a row and finished in the top 10 all-around the past two.

Talia Little, Fr. — The native of Rochester, New York, won the 2019 Junior Olympic National Championship in bars and beam and won the all-around title.

Women’s tennis

After struggling in 2019, Boise State was enjoying a bounce-back season in 2020 before it was canceled because of COVID-19 after just 12 matches. The Broncos were 9-3 when the season ended, thanks in large part to a pair of freshmen who will be at the top of the lineup again this year.

The Broncos host BYU on Friday, but their home match scheduled for Sunday against Montana has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues at Montana, according to Boise State coach Beck Roghaar.

COVID-19 protocols

Testing — Athletes, coaches and trainers are tested once a week and 72 hours before traveling to an away meet.

Masks — Players are not required to wear them while playing, but masks are required when they aren’t competing.

Fans — No fans.

Schedule — The Broncos are scheduled to play 21 matches, but there will be no conference tournament at the end of the season. The Mountain West automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament will be decided by regular-season winning percentage.

Players to watch

Joanna Baptista, R-Fr — Baptista earned all-conference honors last season after posting a 9-6 record in singles.

“She’s as talented a player as I’ve ever coached, and she’s got every shot in the game,” Roghaar said. “She has so many different tools, it’s been about helping her pick the right tool at the right time and helping her understand she’s not going to win every point.”

Holly Stewart, R-Fr — Stewart earned all-conference honors last season after going 9-2 in doubles. She also went 10-1 in singles, and will likely alternate with Baptista at the top of the lineup this season.

“Holly came in as a power player, and she hits a big ball,” Roghaar said. “She has that, but she also has a lot of other things. It has been fun piecing together her identity as a player.”

Newcomers to watch

Shauna Heffernan, Fr. — A native of Claremorris, Ireland, Heffernan is a two-time U-18 national indoor champion, and she was selected to the Ireland Fed Cup Team. She played No. 1 doubles with Baptista during the Broncos’ season-opening tri-meet against Idaho State and Lewis-Clark State. The duo went 2-0.

Men’s Tennis

The Boise State men’s tennis team worked hard all summer in an effort to prepare for the fall season only to have it stripped away by COVID-19. The Broncos were 7-6 last spring when the virus forced the cancellation of the season. They’re off to a 2-0 start this year after posting wins over Montana and Grand Canyon in January, and they’re back in action Saturday at Utah.

COVID-19 protocols

Testing — Athletes, coaches and trainers are tested twice a week and immediately upon returning from a road trip, according to men’s tennis coach Kristian Widen.

Masks — Players are required to wear masks when not competing, but not while they’re playing.

Fans — No fans.

Schedule — The Broncos have scheduled 20 matches, but they weren’t able to play matches against UCLA, USC and Loyola Marymount last weekend after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of a tournament in Southern California. There will be no Mountain West Conference tournament this year, so the regular-season champion will be determined by conference winning percentage.

Players to watch

Wyatt DeMulling, R-Sr. — The only member of the team who took the NCAA up on its offer of an extra year, DeMulling earned all-conference honors last season with a 17-8 singles record. He played anywhere from No. 3 to No. 6 in the singles lineup, which is where Widen expects him to operate again this year.

Kyryll Kryvchun, R-Jr. — A native of Vancouver, Canada, Kryvchun joined the Broncos in 2019 after spending two years at Mesa Community College. He led the Broncos last season with 23 singles wins and earned all-conference honors. He’ll open the season playing No. 1 singles.

Luka Soskic, R-Jr. — Soskic saw time at Nos. 1 and 2 singles and was an all-conference pick in 2019 but suffered a toe injury that cost him all of last season. The native of Croatia will play at the top of the singles lineup this season, according to Widen.

Lukas Ridemar, R-So. — A new addition to the team who transferred in this year from Idaho State, Ridemar will also play near the top of the Broncos’ singles lineup. He played No. 1 singles and doubles at Idaho State in 2019-20, posting a 12-6 singles record and a mark of 13-5 in doubles.

Caden Moortgat, Fr. — The son of former Boise State men’s and women’s tennis coach Jim Moortgat, Caden was born in Boise and grew up on the courts with his dad before the family moved to Plano, Texas, in 2014. He’s back in Boise now, and Widen said the four-star recruit will immediately find a spot in the Broncos’ top six.

Volleyball

The Boise State volleyball team has already felt the effects of COVID-19 this season. The Broncos’ opening match against San Jose State was postponed and moved outside of Santa Clara County because of restrictions on athletic events.

The game was played at Notre Dame de Namur in Belmont, California, and Boise State coach Shawn Garus said his players were delighted to find out they didn’t have to wear masks. The second game of the series was moved back to San Jose State and players were required to wear masks while playing.

COVID-19 protocols

Testing — Athletes, coaches and trainers are tested three times a week.

Masks — Garus said his players have been training in masks since last spring, but regulations vary from school to school.

Fans — A maximum of 20 family members will be allowed to attend Friday’s home opener against Utah State.

Schedule — The Broncos are scheduled to play a 16-match, conference-only schedule. There will be no conference tournament, so the automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament will be decided by conference winning percentage.

Players to watch

Danielle Boss, setter — The junior entered the season ranked No. 8 all-time at Boise State with 1,630 career assists. As a sophomore in 2019, she posted 1,113, the fifth most in a single season in program history.

“She is our leader, and I’m really proud of how she has progressed as a player,” Garus said. “She’s one of the best setters in the conference, and I really think we go as she goes.”

Jessica Donahue, middle blocker — The junior entered the season ranked No. 4 all-time at Boise State with 298 career blocks. In 2019, she posted 163, which is No. 2 all-time in a single season in program history and six shy of tying the program record.

“That kid has played through injuries and is finally healthy,” Garus said. “She is primed to have the best year of her career. Her blocking instincts are really good, and she has embraced the communication aspect of blocking.”

Lauren Ohlinger, outside hitter — The native of Phoenix led the Broncos last season with 329 kills and 295 points and was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

“She played great as a freshman but went into last year to get better,” Garus said. “She learned how to have a little more range offensively, in terms of moving the ball and understanding teams were going to start keying on her as our top outside hitter and she has to have another level in her game.”

Boise State junior Karlee Johnson connects for a go-ahead RBI in the bottom of the fourth inning against Colorado State on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Dona Larsen Park in Boise. Darin Oswald Darin Oswald

Softball

Boise State softball coach Maggie Huffaker said she feels fortunate her team got some practice time in this fall, beginning in mid-September and running through Thanksgiving. Fresno State couldn’t practice until January, and both San Diego State and UNLV were up against stiff COVID-19 protocols, she said.

The Broncos were 14-11 last year when the rest of the season was canceled. They open their 2021 campaign Friday at Georgia Tech.

COVID-19 protocols

Testing — Athletes, coaches and trainers are tested once a week, and 72 hours before traveling for an away game.

Masks — Players are required to wear them in the dugout, but they have the option when on the field.

Fans — There has been no official word on if fans will be allowed for the Broncos’ first home game on April 2 against San Diego State.

Schedule — The Broncos are scheduled to play 47 games. There was supposed to be a conference tournament for the first time in years this spring, but that has been pushed to 2022 at the earliest because of COVID-19 and budgetary concerns.

Players to watch

Karlee Johnson, R-Sr, SS — An All-Mountain West pick last season, Johnson led the team with 16 RBIs and ranked No. 3 with a .333 batting average. She’s the only senior on the team who took the NCAA up on its offer of an extra year of eligibility.

Allison Seng, Sr., 1st — A first-team All-Mountain West pick in 2018 and 2020, Seng led the Broncos and ranked No. 3 in the conference last season with a .391 batting average. She was the 2018 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, and Seng is entering her fourth season as the Broncos’ starting first baseman.

Kelsey Lalor, R-Jr, CF — Lalor joined the Broncos last year after spending three playing basketball at University of Saskatchewan in Canada. She started 23 games in right field and hit .302 with a team-high four home runs. She’ll play center field this season.

Sarah Johnson, R-So, P — A transfer from Towson, Johnson will start Friday at Georgia Tech. Last season, she went 3-3 with an ERA of 2.79 and 48 strikeouts.