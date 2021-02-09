Boise State’s NCAA violations include an impermissible discount at a local housing complex

Boise State fans hold up camera phone flashlights before the opening kickoff of a 2019 game at Albertsons Stadium. Special to The Idaho Statesman

Boise State athletes across four sports received an impermissible discount on their rent at an off-campus housing complex for about four years before it was discovered by the university. Two athletes were suspended.

Athletes began receiving the discount during the 2015-16 academic year and it was discovered on Aug. 27, 2019, according to documents the Idaho Statesman obtained through an open records request.

The discount was minimal — $41.90 a month — but it’s considered an impermissible benefit and a Level 3 violation by the NCAA. Boise State reported it on Dec. 16, 2019.

The NCAA adopted a four-tier approach to violations in 2013, ranging from severe breaches of conduct at Level 1 to incidental infractions at Level 4.

Level 3 violations are “isolated or limited in nature, provide no more than a minimal recruiting, competitive or other advantage and do not include more than a minimal impermissible benefit,” according to NCAA.org.

At Boise State, 35 athletes benefited from the discount, but only two were aware they were receiving it, a university spokesperson said.

Boise State declined to identify the housing complex, the athletes involved or the sports they play, but those aware of the discount were suspended for 10% of the games in their respective seasons during the 2019 academic year.

Other punishments from the university included athletes repaying the amount of the benefit to a charity of their choosing and additional education on what constitutes an impermissible benefit, according to the report filed to the NCAA.

No further action was taken by the NCAA. A spokesperson for the NCAA said Monday that members of the secondary violation enforcement group cannot comment on Level 3 violations.

The discount was discovered after an athlete was asked to provide documentation to prove he was an athlete at Boise State in order to receive it. When he went in search of such documentation, the university opened an investigation.

“Boise State worked in lock-step with the NCAA staff to get student-athletes reinstated for competition, and with the NCAA enforcement staff to determine, where applicable, appropriate penalties for a Level 3 violation,” the university said in a statement to the Statesman. “This is an example of our compliance process working exactly as it was designed. A violation was discovered, it was thoroughly investigated and then it was reported through the appropriate channels with the NCAA.”

The NCAA defines an impermissible benefit as any arrangement provided to an athlete or their family that isn’t specifically authorized. Examples include loans, the use of a vehicle or home, and free or discounted services, such as meals and discounts at local businesses and housing complexes.

Boise State athletes who are from out of state and on full scholarship receive a stipend of about $1,400 a month to cover housing costs and any expenses their scholarships don’t cover.

The Statesman periodically requests a list of NCAA violations reported by Boise State.

Other examples of impermissible benefits reported since August 2018 include an athlete and their parents being treated to a meal by a booster, and recruits exceeding their entertainment allowance while renting movies at their hotel during an official visit.

In December 2018, the university reported an assistant coach not only had contact with an athlete at another four-year university without permission, but also provided the athlete with a meal and a pair of shoes. The assistant coach was issued a letter of reprimand, noting a similar violation could lead to termination of employment, and was suspended for the first game of the 2019-20 season.

Boise State has been found guilty of major (Level 1) violations just once in its history — in a 2011 case, which included infractions by the football team and the men’s and women’s tennis and track and field teams. The NCAA cited the university for lack of institutional control.

Boise State has reported 72 secondary violations since Jan. 21, 2015. The reports do not identify any coaches, players or teams involved in the violations. Here are some highlights:

▪ 34 reported violations revolved around recruiting. They ranged from contacting a recruit during a dead period to a head coach attending practice at a junior college during a no-contact period. Corrective actions from the university included letters of admonishment to coaches, suspensions of their ability to recruit off campus and a reduction in the number of times coaches can contact a recruit in person during a given year.

▪ 12 reported violations were a result of impermissible benefits given to current players or recruits, ranging from free meals, to free legal assistance in an effort to get out of a lease, to free sessions with personal trainers.

▪ 9 of the reported violations pertained to Countable Athletically Related Activities (CARA) and included athletes missing class to participate in a promotional activity, players taking part in required workouts outside of the allotted windows and not getting their required time off during the season.

▪ Boise State reported four CARA violations between Aug. 30, 2019, and Oct. 5, 2019. In September, athletes reportedly took part in a required weightlifting session on Labor Day, which is an institutional holiday. In October, the university reported athletes were not given the required one day off a week during the season. That report was followed by a warning that another CARA violation in 2019 would result in the suspension of the head coach.

▪ The university reported its latest CARA violation in August 2020 after a head coach posted seven videos taken by athletes during voluntary workouts on the team’s Instagram story during the summer dead period. The posts were removed, and the team’s upcoming CARA hours were reduced by 30 minutes.

▪ 11 of the reported violations involved social media and ranged from the sports information office inadvertently endorsing a company with images of athletes to coaches posting videos or photos of recruits. Corrective actions included removal of the posts and increased education of university and NCAA rules surrounding social media.