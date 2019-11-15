Boise State soccer comes up short against No. 4 BYU in first round of NCAA Tournament

Raimee Sherle tries to get through a pair of BYU defenders in their first-round NCAA Tournament match Friday at South Field in Provo, Utah.

The Boise State women’s soccer team became only the eighth team to score a goal on fourth-ranked and unbeaten BYU this season, but it was not nearly enough.

The Cougars scored three second-half goals for a 5-1 victory over Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,682 on Friday night at South Field.

BYU led just 2-1 at halftime, but the Broncos couldn’t contain the No. 2 scoring offense in the country in the second half. The Cougars have now outscored their opponents 73-10 this season.

BYU (19-0-1) outshot Boise State 9-4 in the first half, including a 6-2 edge on frame. The early onslaught led to a pair of BYU goals in a little more than a minute.

Junior forward Cameron Tucker scored both goals, the first coming on a deflection off midfielder Jamie Shepherd on a corner kick from SaraJayne Affleck in the 19th minute. Tucker found the back of the net again in the 20th minute for a 2-0 BYU lead.

But the Broncos (18-5-0) didn’t allow the early deficit to dispel their confidence.

Freshman Morgan Stone dropped a shot in front of the goal, and senior Emily Curry sent it home with a header in the 22nd minute to pull the Broncos within 2-1.

The second half was a much different story. BYU finished with a 12-2 advantage in shots in the final 45 minutes.

The 2019 Boise State team finishes with a school record for wins (18), goals (46) and shutouts (13). By winning the Mountain West regular-season title, the Broncos also earned the right to host the conference tournament again in 2020.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.