Boise State soccer’s NCAA Tournament opener at BYU will feature ‘attacking minded’ teams

Two of the most aggressive offenses in Division I soccer will face off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament when fourth-ranked BYU hosts Boise State at 6 p.m. Friday at South Field in Provo, Utah.

The Cougars average 21.26 shots per game — the second-best clip in the nation — and the Broncos fire off an average of 17.77 shots per game, which ranks 12th. There’s plenty of accuracy behind those shots, too. The Cougars average 10.16 shots on goal (No. 3), and Boise State’s average of 8.32 ranks 19th.

“They’re obviously one of the best teams in the country, and we feel like we are, too,” Boise State coach Jim Thomas said. “We’re excited for the opportunity, and I think the most exciting thing about it is there’s two teams that are really, really attacking minded.”

Friday’s game is the first meeting between the two programs. BYU (18-0-1) will be making its 20th NCAA Tournament appearance in 25 seasons, while the Broncos (18-4-0) earned their second bid since the program’s inception in 1998.

The Broncos hope this year’s trip will be the first of many, and it’s a goal the team has been working toward for a number of years. The 2018 team won a share of the program’s first Mountain West regular-season title and the right to host the 2019 conference tournament. This year’s team won the regular-season title again, assuring the 2020 Mountain West Tournament will be in Boise, too.

“It’s a culmination of what we’ve been doing for a while, but it’s not the end of it,” Thomas said. “The idea is that you go in and you win more games now. That was the first thing we wrote on the board and the first thing we talked about when it came to post-San Diego State (in the Mountain West championship).

“We’re not done. We’re going to keep playing. We’re going to keep trying to win the same way we have been before. We’re going to give this team everything they can handle, for sure. It’ll be fun for them, and it’ll be fun for us.”

While Boise State looks to establish a legacy, the Broncos will be going against a BYU team with a long history of success in the WAC, Mountain West and WCC. The Cougars won the West Coast Conference title outright for the second year in a row and coach Jennifer Rockwood was named the league’s coach of the year for a second straight season. Eight Cougars made the All-WCC team, led by player of the year Mikayla Colohan and first-teamers Elise Flake and Alyssa Jefferson.

BYU lost 2-1 at TCU in the first round last season but has twice advanced to the national quarterfinals (2003, 2012) and made five Sweet 16 appearances.

“If you know anything about Provo, there’ll be 5,000 BYU fans there regardless, so it’s going to be an experience unlike any other,” Thomas said. “I’ve been there before and had the opportunity to compete there before, and it’s an amazing experience, an amazing environment. I’m excited for our players to get to experience that, and we get to rub shoulders with one of the best teams in the country and give them what for.”

The 18 wins by Boise State and BYU trail only No. 1 North Carolina, which has 19. The Broncos have scored 45 goals (No. 20) this season and allowed 12. BYU has netted 68 goals (No. 2) and allowed nine.

“I’ve honestly never been a part of something like this,” Boise State forward Aubree Chatterton said. “... I’m excited to go through it with these girls. This is the best season and the best team ever.”

Notes: The matchup will be televised on BYUtv, which is channel 374 on DirecTV and 4369 on Dish Network. ... Flake leads BYU with 18 goals this season. ... Senior forward Raimee Sherle is the top offensive threat for the Broncos with 16 goals and eight assists.

