Boise State women’s soccer draws WCC champion in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Boise State women’s soccer team won’t have to stray too far from home to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 10 seasons.

The Broncos (18-4-0) are headed to Provo, Utah, to face BYU (18-0-1) in the first round at 6 p.m. Friday.

It will mark the second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history for the Broncos, who qualified with a 2-0 victory over San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament championship on Saturday. Boise State also advanced in 2009 as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, losing at No. 3 UCLA 7-1.

BYU (18-0-1) won the WCC regular-season title and is ranked No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25. The Cougars, who received a No. 2 seed in the tournament, have won 18 games this season and their only blemish is a 2-2 tie in double overtime with No. 20 Santa Clara.

