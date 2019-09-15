Boise State soccer continues historic start to season with this magnificent header

Watch Boise State’s Chatterton head home a goal against Portland State Junior forward Aubree Chatterton headed in a goal in the 65th minute of Boise State's 2-0 win over Portland State on Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. It was Chatterton's third goal of the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Junior forward Aubree Chatterton headed in a goal in the 65th minute of Boise State's 2-0 win over Portland State on Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. It was Chatterton's third goal of the season.

Aubree Chatterton ended a scoreless tie in the 65th minute by heading in a goal on a cross from Kristina Serres.

It was the junior forward’s third goal of the season and second of the weekend as Boise State shutout Portland State 2-0 on Sunday and Weber State 3-0 on Friday at Boas Soccer Complex. The Broncos improve to 6-1-0, surpassing the previous program-best start by last year’s team of 5-2-0.

Senior Raimee Sherle netted the Broncos’ second goal against PSU in the 82nd minute. Her unassisted shot slipped past the outstretched arms of Portland State keeper Enya Hernandez.

Boise State outshot Portland State 26-12, including a 7-2 advantage on goal, and coach Jim Thomas was able to get 22 of his 29 players in the match. Sophomore keeper Sydney Smith registered her Mountain West-leading fifth shutout of the season with two saves against the Vikings.

Boise State wraps up nonconference play next weekend when it hosts North Dakota at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and travels to Southern Utah for a 1 p.m. match Sunday, Sept. 22, in Cedar City, Utah.