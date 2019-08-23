Sherle nears another Mountain West record in Boise State’s season opener against Idaho

Boise State’s Sherle sets Mountain West record with this goal Boise State junior forward Raimee Sherle scored 63 seconds into the Broncos' match against New Mexico on Friday night to notch her 42nd career goal. That breaks the Mountain West Conference's career record for women's soccer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State junior forward Raimee Sherle scored 63 seconds into the Broncos' match against New Mexico on Friday night to notch her 42nd career goal. That breaks the Mountain West Conference's career record for women's soccer.

If Raimee Sherle has an open look, most keepers don’t stand a chance.

University of Idaho redshirt freshman Avrie Fox learned that lesson firsthand Friday night when Sherle bested Fox on a penalty kick in the 18th minute to assure Boise State a 1-0 victory over the Vandals at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow. It was the season opener for both teams.

Sherle scored 20 goals last season — tying for the most in the nation — and now has 46 career goals, which pads the program and Mountain West records she already owns. The two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and only All-American in program history has 100 career points, three short of tying the Mountain West record of 103 established by BYU’s Aleisha Cramer-Rose.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Smith, a Caldwell High alum, earned the first shutout of her Boise State career in her first start. Smith made four saves for the Broncos’ first shutout of the Vandals since 2015.

The Broncos finished with three shots on goal — two from Sherle and one from junior forward Aubree Chatterton.

Boise State’s home opener is Sunday against Eastern Washington. The match starts at 1 p.m. at the Boas Soccer Complex.

