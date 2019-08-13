Boise State women’s soccer voted Mountain West preseason favorite

Senior midfielder McKenna Kynett had seven goals and four assists for Boise State last season. Courtesy of Boise State Athletics

After winning its first Mountain West Conference regular-season title last season, the Boise State women’s soccer team is favored to repeat as the league’s champion in 2019.

The Broncos received four of a possible 12 first-place votes and 109 total points in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, which was released Tuesday.

San Jose State, the defending conference tournament champion, garnered three first-place votes and 105 points to secure the No. 2 spot. New Mexico was third with three first-place votes and 104 points, while San Diego State picked up the final two first-place nods and 96 points to land in fourth.

Boise State opens the 2019 season at 8 p.m. MT on Friday, Aug. 23, against in-state foe Idaho in Moscow. The Broncos’ home opener is Sunday, Aug. 25, against Eastern Washington. The match starts at 1 p.m. at Boas Soccer Complex.

This year’s roster features seven seniors, including three-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and All-American Raimee Sherle. The Rocky Mountain High grad scored 20 goals last season, tying for the most in the nation in 2018. She now has 45 career goals — a Mountain West record — and 98 total points. She was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list earlier this month.

Also back for the Broncos are Mountain West first-teamer McKenna Kynett, a senior midfielder, and second-team honoree Aubree Chatterton, a junior forward.

2019 Mountain West Preseason Poll

1. Boise State (4 first-place votes), 109 points

2. San Jose State (3), 105

3. New Mexico (3), 104

4. San Diego State (2), 96

5. (tie) UNLV, 70

5. (tie) Wyoming, 70

7. Fresno State, 62

8. Colorado College, 59

9. Utah State, 40

10. Colorado State, 33

11. Air Force, 29

12. Nevada, 15

