Boise State baseball’s first two games since 1980 are scheduled. See who they play.

Boise State unveils baseball uniforms for 2020 debut The Boise State baseball team returns to action in 2020 after a four-decade hiatus. Here's a look at the uniforms the Broncos will wear. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Boise State baseball team returns to action in 2020 after a four-decade hiatus. Here's a look at the uniforms the Broncos will wear.

The reality of Boise State’s first varsity baseball season since 1980 set in a little bit more Wednesday.

The Broncos announced on Twitter that they will host Northwest Nazarene University and Montana State University Billings in scrimmages on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, respectively. The scrimmages will take place at the Boise Hawks’ Memorial Stadium, where the Broncos will play their home games during the 2020 season as the university continues plans to build an on-campus field.

The scrimmage with NNU will start at 5:30 p.m. while the contest with MSUB will start at 2:30 p.m.

The games are the first matchups against outside competition for the Broncos since the school announced it was bringing back varsity baseball in April 2017.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We will be hosting Northwest Nazarene and MSU Billings for scrimmages this fall at Memorial Stadium!



Friday, Oct. 4 vs. NNU (5:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. MSUB (2:30 p.m.) — Boise State Baseball (@broncosportsbsb) August 21, 2019

Boise State spokesman Craig Lawson told the Statesman in an email that in addition to the scrimmages, the Broncos will play an intrasquad World Series in the fall. Schools can play two games against outside competition in the fall without it counting against the 56 they are allowed to play in the spring, Lawson said.

Last week, the Statesman reported that Boise State had selected the Gardner Company as the contractor for its on-campus baseball field. Boise State spokesman Greg Hahn told the Statesman that the school hopes the new facility will be open in March 2021.

In February, Boise State announced that an on-campus field would not be ready in time for the 2020 season, Boise State’s first varsity baseball season since 1980. Boise State had previously showed interest in playing at a planned multisport stadium in Boise, but Boise State announced in Oct. 2017 that it would not be a part of the stadium project.

Boise State’s first regular season home game is Feb. 28 against Northern Colorado.