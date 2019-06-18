Boise State women’s hoops schedule features three NCAA tourney teams, with more possible

Presnell says preseason WNIT invite a ‘real highlight’ for Boise State Boise State women's basketball coach Gordy Presnell told local media members on Monday that the Broncos have been invited to the 2019 Preseason WNIT. It would be the first appearance in program history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State women's basketball coach Gordy Presnell told local media members on Monday that the Broncos have been invited to the 2019 Preseason WNIT. It would be the first appearance in program history.

Coaches will always say their schedule each year is perhaps the toughest of their tenure, but Gordy Presnell has a case for his Boise State women’s basketball team.

Coming off a 28-5 campaign that included a third straight Mountain West conference tournament championship, the Broncos have the chance to play quite a few fellow teams that were in the NCAA Tournament this past March.

Boise State released its 2019-20 nonconference schedule Tuesday, and it includes three tourney teams — at Louisville and at home against Portland State and BYU. As part of the WNIT field, if the Broncos beat Portland State, they could face more.

“It’s a terrific schedule, it’s the hardest one we’ve ever had here,” said Presnell, entering his 15th season at the helm. “... it’s a great nonconference schedule, hopefully will prepare us for our conference season and help us with RPI.”

The Broncos entered the postseason No. 39 in the RPI, but still earned only a 13-seed in the NCAA Tournament and had to play Oregon State on its home floor, losing in overtime. There should be plenty of chances to post big wins, as Louisville (3), BYU (26) and TCU (58) are on the slate. BYU comes to Boise for the first time since 2001.

“We’ll see, but we’re loaded for bear on the schedule, hopefully it’ll work out,” Presnell said.

Boise State will open the season Nov. 2 at ExtraMile Arena in an exhibition against Concordia (Ore.), with its first regular season game Nov. 5 against Lewis-Clark State. A rematch with Washington State on Nov. 20 is also on the home slate — the Cougars upset the Broncos last season in Pullman, Wash.

The TCU game in Fort Worth, Texas, will be Nov. 30 or Dec. 1, as it could be picked up for national television, so the date is not set. The Broncos play a pair of Mountain West games in December, at home against New Mexico on Dec. 4 and at Colorado State on Dec. 7.

BOISE STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 2019-20 SCHEDULE

Nov. 2: CONCORDIA (ORE.) — exhibition

Nov. 5: LEWIS-CLARK STATE

Nov. 8: PORTLAND STATE — WNIT

Nov. 20: WASHINGTON STATE

Nov. 24: at Louisville

Nov. 26: UTAH VALLEY

Nov. 30 or Dec. 1: at TCU

Dec. 4: NEW MEXICO

Dec. 7: at Colorado State

Dec. 11: BYU

Dec. 15: at Eastern Washington

Dec. 22: WESTERN OREGON

Jan. 1: at Wyoming

Jan. 4: NEVADA

Jan. 8: at UNLV

Jan. 11: SAN DIEGO STATE

Jan. 15: AIR FORCE

Jan. 18: at Utah State

Jan. 25: FRESNO STATE





Jan. 29: at San Jose State

Feb. 1: at Nevada

Feb. 5: WYOMING

Feb. 8: UTAH STATE

Feb. 12: at Air Force

Feb. 15: at San Diego State

Feb. 19: SAN JOSE STATE

Feb. 22: at New Mexico

Feb. 24: UNLV