In this week’s edition of “The 208” podcast, KTVB’s Jay Tust and I look at the once-crazy notion of a major bowl game for Boise State football, give our live thoughts on the All-Mountain West awards, and throw in a dash of basketball talk.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher. Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.