Big Sky football is fully back. What fans in Idaho need to know for the 2021 season.

Idaho linebacker Tre Walker was voted the preseason defensive MVP for the Big Sky entering the 2021 season. Courtesy of the University of Idaho

The Big Sky Conference wrapped up an abbreviated season last spring, after moving from the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, and five teams opted out of playing.

But just a few months later, the league’s 13 teams are all back preparing for another season as the traditional fall campaign looms.

The FCS conference hosted its season-opening media day Monday in Spokane, naming the preseason favorites, handing out all-conference awards, and unveiling a regional television schedule and a new streaming deal.

Here are the highlights for fans in Idaho.

PRESEASON PREDICTIONS

Reigning conference champion Weber State enters as the clear favorite, finishing atop both the coaches’ and the media polls by a wide margin. The Wildcats have won at least a share of the Big Sky title four seasons in a row, and they return four All-Americans and 13 all-conference players from last season.

Montana, Eastern Washington, Montana State and Sacramento State rounded out the Top 5 in order.

Idaho and Idaho State finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in both the coaches’ and media polls. They both finished last spring’s campaign 2-4.

IDAHO’S WALKER NAMED DEFENSIVE MVP

Vandal linebacker Tre Walker was voted the preseason defensive MVP by the league’s coaches and media.

Walker racked up 13.5 tackles per game last spring to lead the Big Sky. He earned five All-American honors in the shortened season, including a spot on the AP’s first team.

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere was voted the preseason offensive MVP.

BORAH GRAD NAMED FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

After tallying 2.5 sacks and 24 tackles in six games last spring, Weber State junior defensive end George Tarlas was one of seven Wildcats voted to the preseason all-conference team.

A native of Greece, Tarlas first attended Caldwell High before graduating from Borah High in Boise in 2017. He’s twice finished on the season-ending all-conference team, earning third-team honors as a sophomore in 2019 and second-team honors for the spring season.

Other players with Idaho ties on the preseason all-conference team are Walker, Idaho junior fullback Logan Kendall and Idaho State senior wide receiver Tanner Conner.

VANDALS ON REGIONAL TV

ROOT will broadcast Idaho’s game at Eastern Washington on Oct. 16, one of four Big Sky games on the regional cable network this fall.

It will also broadcast an Oct. 9 matchup between Cal Poly and Montana State, an Oct. 30 battle between Southern Utah and Montana, and the Nov. 20 rivalry matchup of Montana State-Montana.

NEW STREAMING, BROADCAST DEAL

ESPN+ streamed the Big Sky media days, the first event in a new broadcast deal for the conference.

The deal replaces the conference’s previous deal with PlutoTV, which streamed online games for free. ESPN+ charges a subscription.

The ESPN deal guarantees ESPNU will broadcast two football games per year on national television. This fall, that includes Montana at Eastern Washington (Oct. 2) and Montana State at Weber State (Oct. 15).

ESPN will also stream more than 600 Big Sky events on ESPN+ and in its app.

NO MAKEUP GAMES FOR COVID-19

The Big Sky will not mandate vaccines, but teams responsible for a cancellation will get saddled with a loss, Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistricill announced Monday, the St. George Spectrum & Daily News reported.

“We will not make up games this year,” Wistricill wrote on Twitter Monday. “We do not have room in the schedule so it will be a forfeit, and it would break my heart to see that happen. We need our players’ help here to keep a safe and healthy locker room.

“Our goal should be 80 to 85 percent vaccinated by kickoff.”

IDAHO, IDAHO STATE RIVALRY GUARANTEED

The Vandals and Bengals will face each other the final week of the season every year until at least 2024, according to a new set of schedules released by the Big Sky.

The league had to adjust its previously released schedules because Southern Utah will join the WAC in 2022.

The in-state Idaho rivalry is one of three protected rivalries headed forward in the conference. They will all be played the final week of the season. Others are Montana vs. Montana State and UC Davis vs. Sacramento State.

Idaho and Idaho State will face off Nov. 20 in Pocatello this fall.