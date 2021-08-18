Boise Open returns Thursday — and one man is in position to make history

Stephan Jaeger won the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open — and he’s back to defend his title in 2021. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Some of the top golfers in the world roll through Boise again this week — and they’ll be joined by some big-name entertainers.

The 32nd annual Albertsons Boise Open runs Thursday through Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club. It’s the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events that will determine 25 qualifiers for the 2021-22 PGA Tour.

The Boise field includes 19 of the 25 players who earned PGA Tour cards for next season through the Korn Ferry Tour regular season. It also includes many players who appeared on the PGA Tour this season but didn’t perform well enough to earn their cards for next season. Players ranked Nos. 126 through 200 on the PGA Tour and Nos. 1 through 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour are eligible to compete.

Perhaps the most intriguing entrant this week is a familiar name: Stephan Jaeger. Jaeger won the Boise Open last year, but because of the COVID-19-shortened season, players didn’t get promoted to the PGA Tour. So he’s back to try to make history. No player has ever successfully defended a title on the Korn Ferry Tour — and Jaeger’s six career wins are one short of the tour record held by Jason Gore, the 2002 Boise Open champ.

Jaeger already has secured his place on the PGA Tour for next season by finishing No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list during the regular season — but he decided to play in Boise anyway. He has four top-five finishes in his past eight starts, including a tie for fourth last week.

Jaeger tees off at 1:25 p.m. Thursday.

If you go

What: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

When: Thursday-Sunday; tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday and golf ends around 7 p.m.; leaders are expected to start around 3 p.m. and finish around 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Where: Hillcrest Country Club

Tickets: Sold out Thursday-Saturday. Tickets for the final round are $10. Available at albertsonsboiseopen.com/tickets. Children 15 and younger get in free with a ticketed adult.

Parking: Free parking with shuttles is available at the Brady Street Garage at Boise State University (2204 W. University Drive).

Music: Old Dominion plays Thursday (about 7:30 p.m.), Sammy Hagar & The Circle with special guest Rick Springfield is Friday (about 7:30 p.m.) and Sammy Hagar & The Circle return Saturday (about 7 p.m.). The Friday concert was originally scheduled as REO Speedwagon but a COVID-19 issue sidelined the band.

Junior Day: The first 500 kids get a free tournament logo hat and free lunch. Golf lessons will be provided Sunday on the driving range from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

TV broadcast: Golf Channel coverage begins at 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The weekend broadcasts will be live (5-7 p.m.) and were scheduled to avoid a conflict with the PGA Tour’s first playoff event.

Tee times and live scores: Visit PGATour.com.

Charity: The Boise Open announced a Korn Ferry Tour-record $2.9 million charity donation for this year.