REO Speedwagon cancels Albertsons Boise Open show. These rockers will step in instead.

Idaho started slowing down for REO Speedwagon when the band announced it would not perform at the Festival at Sandpoint earlier this month because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Now the gears have ground to a halt.

REO Speedwagon also has canceled its planned Boise performance Friday at the Albertsons Boise Open. “Members of the REO touring family are still recovering from COVID-19,” according to a press release.

Sammy Hagar and The Circle — already scheduled to play Saturday — will step in for REO and play back-to-back outdoor shows Friday and Saturday nights at Hillcrest Country Club, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive.

Hagar will have a guest on Friday, too. Grammy-winning musician Rick Springfield, known for hits such as “Jessie’s Girl” and “I’ve Done Everything For You,” will make a special appearance. (Springfield is not slated to appear Saturday.)

Anyone who had tickets to REO Speedwagon will be offered a refund at AlbertsonsBoiseOpen.com, or they can attend the newly scheduled Hagar performance on Friday.

The three nights of concerts along the 18th fairway are scheduled to begin Thursday with country band Old Dominion. Thursday’s Old Dominion performance and Saturday’s Sammy Hagar show are sold out.

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and former lead singer of Van Halen, Hagar has plenty of hits to keep Boise partying for two nights. He’ll deliver smashes from multiple rock groups with his backing band, The Circle, which includes former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. Setlists typically include Hagar’s own classics (“I Can’t Drive 55,” “There’s Only One Way to Rock,”) Van Halen favorites (“Right Now,” “Poundcake”) and a nod to Zeppelin (“Rock and Roll”).

Admission to concerts is included in the price of daily tournament tickets and four-day passes. Daily tickets are $25 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday (and $10 for Sunday’s final round). Four-day passes for the entire tournament, which runs Thursday through Sunday, also are available for $50. Head to AlbertsonsBoiseOpen.com for more information and to buy tickets.

Now in its 32nd year, the Albertsons Boise Open will feature 75 PGA Tour players and the top 75 Korn Ferry Tour players. Albertsons has sponsored the event since its inception, and Chevron joins this year as the presenting sponsor.

The face value of all tournament ticket sales goes to Treasure Valley charities. The event, which was held without spectators in 2020, has raised more than $25 million for charity.

The Albertsons Boise Open will be conducted within local health and safety guidelines and PGA Tour COVID-19 testing policies, according to a press release. The use of masks is strongly encouraged at the event.