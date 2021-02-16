Idaho’s ski areas are rolling out next year’s season pass sales. Expect higher prices

Skiing in Idaho looked a little different this season, with local ski areas taking precautions such as face mask requirements to avoid spreading coronavirus. As local ski areas debut their season pass sales this week for the 2021-22 season, COVID-19 will again affect things on the slopes — and you’ll pay a little more to be there, too.

BOGUS BASIN

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area announced its 2021-22 season pass sale on Friday. Passes go on sale Friday, Feb. 19 at bogusbasin.org. Prices increase on March 1.

This year, Bogus is debuting a year-round “True Bogus” season pass that will allow passholders to ski and snowboard next winter and have unlimited mountain bike park and chair lift access in the warmer months. The adult True Bogus pass costs $449. It’s also available for young adults up to 24 years old for $309, for teens for $259, for juniors ages 7 to 12 for $159 and for children 6 and under for $49. A senior True Bogus pass is $299, and a family version of the pass — for two adults and all dependents — is $1,399.

That’s not the only change from last year. During its 2020-21 season pass sale, Bogus offered “combination” versions of most of its passes, allowing passholders to use those passes for the remainder of the current season into the next one. That no longer appears to be an option. In addition, there’s a delay on the start date for spring passes, which can be purchased when the sale begins but cannot be used until March 15.

A traditional Winter Season pass for adults is a bit more expensive for the 2021-22 season, up to $369 from $349 last year. Adult night skiing passes (called a Twilight pass) also increased in price: $129 this year from last year’s $99.

Weekday skiers are in for a treat, though. Prices for Midweek season passes dipped to $199. Last year, they were $259. Spring passes, which are valid from March 15 through the end of the 2020-21 season, are $109 — down from $179 last year.

Young adult Winter Season passes for 2021-22 increased $10 to $239. Midweek passes cost $179, and Twilight passes are $129. Spring passes are $99.

Nordic passes are $129 for both adults and young adults. (Nordic add-ons are available at a discount with several other pass types.)

Prices for teens (ages 13 to 17) and juniors (ages 7 to 12) increased slightly over last year. Winter Season passes cost $199 for teens (up $10) while Midweek passes cost $169, Twilight passes cost $99, Spring passes cost $69 and Nordic passes cost $99. For juniors, Winter Season passes are $109 — $20 more than last year. Junior Midweek passes are $109, Twilight passes are $99, Spring passes are $39 and Nordic passes are $64.

Winter passes for children ages 6 and under stayed the same — $29. Midweek, Nordic and Twilight passes cost the same, while Spring-only passes for children are $14.

Seniors will pay $30 more for a Winter Season pass, which now costs $229. Senior Spring passes, however, decreased from $109 to $79. Senior Midweek passes are $179, Twilight passes are $129 and Nordic passes are $99.

Family pass prices increased $100 to $1,149, but Bogus expanded its family offerings to include several new options. A family Spring pass is $349, Midweek is $749 and Twilight is $449 .

According to the ski area’s website, military and student pricing are coming soon.

Brundage Mountain

Brundage Mountain’s season pass prices jumped for the 2021-22 season, too. Passes went on sale Monday and will increase in price on March 22. Find more information at brundage.com.

The McCall ski area noted that season passholders will have to delay skiing or riding the remainder of the current season until March 22. Officials said that delay is a precaution to avoid overloading the slopes amid COVID-19 precautions.

“Brundage Mountain management made a choice before the 2020/21 season began to prioritize access for those who already purchased a pass for THIS season,” officials said in an FAQ on the Brundage website. “It’s important to us that those pre-committed guests can access the mountain without making a reservation for the entire season. In order to do that and still be able to manage capacity, we need to delay the free skiing bonus for NEXT season’s pass purchasers to part of the season when we know, based on experience, that capacity will not become over stressed by the addition of hundreds or potentially, thousands of new season passholders.”

Adults (ages 26-69) will pay $449 — $50 more than last year. Other passes saw only slight price increases. Young adult passes (ages 18-25) are $249, up just $10. Teen passes (ages 13-17) are $229, Youth passes (ages 7 to 12) are $129 and Child passes (ages 6 and under) are $19. Seniors will pay $239 — a $20 increase.

Family passes also went up $100 to $1,149. Military passes are $279, Mid-week passes are $299 and first-timers can get a pass for $349.

Tamarack Resort

Tamarack’s Boundless Pass sale began Monday. The passes give passholders access to skiing and snowboarding during the winter season, as well as hiking, mountain biking and and watercraft rentals in the spring, summer and fall.

According to tamarackidaho.com, prices increase on March 2.

Tamarack saw some steep price increases over last year’s season pass sale. Adult passes (ages 30 to 60) increased from $359 to $439. Passes cost $289 for 20-somethings (ages 18-29), $259 for teens (ages 12-17) and $169 for juniors (ages 7-11). Senior passes (ages 70 and up) are $249, a price decrease of $50 from last year. Children’s passes (ages 6 and under) remain $10.

Military and college passes also got slightly more expensive. College students can get passes for $199, and military members pay $289. Midweek skiers will pay $349.