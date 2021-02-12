Bogus Basin announces season pass sale. Prices? Going same direction as lift chairs.

Presidents Day is Monday, and that means one thing for Boise skiers and snowboarders: It’s time to bust out some Andrew Jacksons.

Offering the lowest prices of the year, season passes for 2021-2022 go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 19, at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area. You’ll pay more starting March 1.

Prices are headed the same direction as lift chairs: Both up and down.

The traditional adult Winter Season Pass will increase from $349 last year to $369 this year ($499 starting March 1. And this year, it includes a “buddy ticket”). But the mountain will offer more affordable options for skiers and snowboarders willing to hit the powder during off-peak times. The Midweek Season Pass ($199, $299 after March 1) has gone down in price from last year. A Twilight Pass, good for skiing after 3 p.m., has been bumped to $129 ($149 after March 1).

Bogus also is introducing three new family season pass options priced at less than $500.

For the first time, fans of Idaho recreation also will find a year-round option: The True Bogus Season Pass ($449, $569 starting March 1). It provides unlimited access to alpine and Nordic skiing, mountain bike park lift access, and scenic lift/hiking access in summer.

A nonprofit, Bogus Basin invests earnings back into the mountain.

“This season, we’ve focused on providing the best possible experience and unlimited access for pass holders while maintaining our COVID safety protocols,” general manager Brad Wilson said in a media release.

”This includes limiting day lift ticket sales every weekend since we opened, and requiring advance ticket purchase to guarantee access. We appreciate the loyalty of our season pass holders, and with them in mind, have created a range of new options that keep the area accessible and affordable for the community.”

For full details about all available passes and pricing visit bogusbasin.org/season-passes.