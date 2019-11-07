Thanks to man-made snow, Bogus Basin will open part of its mountain Friday

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area is opening its terrain park this week after getting an early start on snowmaking operations last month.

In a news release, officials said the terrain park will open at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets, which normally cost $15 for non-season pass holders, will be free this Friday. Season-pass holders can access the terrain park for free all season.

The terrain park will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until the regular season starts.

The terrain park, which features jumps, bars and other obstacles, is located near the bottom terminal of the Deerpoint Express chairlift. It’s accessible via the Explorer surface lift.

Bogus has opened the terrain park ahead of its full season for the last several years, but officials say this is the earliest it has opened. That’s thanks to the ski area’s snowmaking operation, which it installed in the summer of 2018. Bogus began running 24 snowmaking guns in late October thanks to a cold snap in Boise, and that helped put 2 feet of snow on the ground.

“The fact that we are Idaho’s first ski area to open terrain shows what a difference that snowmaking will make at Bogus Basin,” General Manager Brad Wilson said in the release. “We’re very excited to have a head start on winter activities on the mountain.”

Bogus’ tentative opening date for the entire mountain is Dec. 7.

Skiers and snowboarders who want to pick up their season passes need to stop at the downtown sales office at 2600 Bogus Basin Road in Boise. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.