Snowmaking has already started at Bogus Basin, which means the slopes could open early

Some leaves in the Treasure Valley haven’t yet finished changing color, but in the mountains snow is already falling — with the help of some serious equipment.

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area announced on Monday that it began snowmaking operations over the weekend, firing up all 24 of its fan guns to blow snow on the Upper and Lower Ridge areas near the Deerpoint Chairlift.

“Colder temperatures allowed us to start making snow earlier than expected,” said Bogus Basin’s general manager Brad Wilson in a news release. “We are excited about being ahead of where we thought we’d be at this time.”

Officials at the Boise-area mountain said they would continue snowmaking throughout the week as a cold front plunges temperatures into the 30s and 40s during the day and the mid-teens overnight.

According to the news release, Bogus officials used nearly half a million gallons of water over the weekend to blow snow onto the slopes. This week they plan to add snow to the base of the mountain and the tubing hill, according to Nate Shake, director of mountain operations.

It’s Bogus’ second season using the snowmaking equipment, which it installed in the summer of 2018. The system draws from a reservoir located on the southern end of Bogus Basin’s property that can hold more than 13 million gallons of water. It’s the first season Bogus has been able to draw on a full pond.

Officials said the snowmaking could help speed the start of the 2019-20 ski season. Bogus’ tentative opening date is Dec. 7, but “the date will be moved up if a combination of manmade and natural snow allows,” the release said.