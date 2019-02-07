3-day winter storm plows toward Boise. How much snow might city, mountains get?

A winter storm likely will bring snow to the Treasure Valley on Friday night and is expected to drop snow all weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters say Boise will get 1 to 3 inches of snow during the three-day storm, while the Foothills are expected to get 4 to 5 inches. The highs will be in the 30s and the lows in the 20s.
The taller mountains, including the Bogus Basin ski area, are going to get buried, so be prepared for winter driving conditions and limited visibility. A winter storm watch is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“The mountains are going to get 48 hours of more or less continuous snow,” Weather Service meteorologist Steven Parker told the Statesman on Thursday afternoon.
Snowfall estimates for the three-day storm, starting Friday night:
- Bogus Basin: 15 to 20 inches
- Idaho City: 6 to 9 inches
- McCall: 9 to 12 inches
- Owyhees: 12 to 18 inches
“Everybody is going to get a good bit of snow,” Parker said.
Because temperatures are colder than normal, the snow ratios are higher than normal, Parker said. That means lighter, fluffier snow than we’ve seen previously.
A warning to travelers in Owyhee County and southern Twin Falls County: On Saturday night and Sunday morning, wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph could cause blowing snow and affect visibility, forecasters say.
The weekend storm could be the first of a one-two punch.
“There’s a potential for more snow next week,” Parker said. “Monday night, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, we could pick up more snow.”
