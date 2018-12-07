Gift-giving for outdoorsy types? This Idaho-made gear could make the perfect present

Still looking for the perfect holiday gifts? If you’re shopping for an outdoor enthusiast, you can find Idaho-made products at just about every price point.

We looked at companies who partner with Tested in Idaho, an offshoot of the Idaho Department of Commerce that highlights recreation gear created in the Gem State. Tested in Idaho has 40 partner companies located everywhere from the Treasure Valley to the Tetons. Here are some of our favorite picks.

Under $25

Flies from Tenkara Rod Co., $6: For Idaho anglers, these flies make a great stocking stuffer. Buy individual flies for specific fish or, if you can’t tell a steelhead from a sturgeon, try one of the assortment packs. These flies have been tested in Idaho waters and are designed with local species in mind. Buy online or visit the store locator to pick up flies in-person.

For Idaho anglers, these flies make a great stocking stuffer. Buy individual flies for specific fish or, if you can’t tell a steelhead from a sturgeon, try one of the assortment packs. These flies have been tested in Idaho waters and are designed with local species in mind. Buy online or visit the store locator to pick up flies in-person. Fire starters from Überleben, $12-22: Ensure your loved ones stay warm and dry on their outdoor adventures with one of these ferro rod fire starters. This Bonners Ferry-based company offers a variety of styles, including one that glows in the dark so you’re never at risk of misplacing it. Shop the selection here.

Ensure your loved ones stay warm and dry on their outdoor adventures with one of these ferro rod fire starters. This Bonners Ferry-based company offers a variety of styles, including one that glows in the dark so you’re never at risk of misplacing it. Shop the selection here. Ski training harness from Lucky Bums, $19.99: Help your kids hit the slopes with some extra support. A handle on this harness lets you easily pick your children up if they fall, and leashes let you teach them how to turn, accelerate and slow down. Purchase online here.

Help your kids hit the slopes with some extra support. A handle on this harness lets you easily pick your children up if they fall, and leashes let you teach them how to turn, accelerate and slow down. Purchase online here. Chalk bags from Krieg, $25 and up: Some of these bags are actually $26, but we think they’re worth the extra dollar. For rock climbers, chalk bags like these are a must to help get a solid grip on the surface you’re scaling. Krieg offers all kinds of designs, including an apropos goat print. Find the full selection here.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

This goat-print chalk bag makes the perfect gift for your rock-climbing friends and family. Find more prints and other climbing gear at kriegusa.com. Kriegusa.com

Under $50

Supportive sandals from Telic, $44.95 and up: Walk the Greenbelt in comfort and style next summer with these sandals, designed to adapt to your feet and relieve pain. Choose from flip flops, slides or other styles, all of which come in a variety of colors. Shop online or find a brick-and-mortar retailer here.

Walk the Greenbelt in comfort and style next summer with these sandals, designed to adapt to your feet and relieve pain. Choose from flip flops, slides or other styles, all of which come in a variety of colors. Shop online or find a brick-and-mortar retailer here. Beanies from JYTTE, $40: Keep your head warm with these wool beanies (featuring a fleece lining so you won’t get too itchy). They come in just about every color and pattern you could imagine, from yoga cats to U.S. flags. Find them here.

Keep your head warm with these wool beanies (featuring a fleece lining so you won’t get too itchy). They come in just about every color and pattern you could imagine, from yoga cats to U.S. flags. Find them here. Handlebar mount from K-Edge, $49.99: Film your mountain adventures with this handlebar mount. It comes in various colors to match your giftee’s cycle gear. It’s compatible with GoPro cameras or lights. Buy online here.

Film your mountain adventures with this handlebar mount. It comes in various colors to match your giftee’s cycle gear. It’s compatible with GoPro cameras or lights. Buy online here. Toboggan from Lucky Bums, $29.99 and up: They’re colorful, lightweight and sturdy — and best of all, they come with brakes so the kids don’t go flying too far down the sledding hill. Choose from several colors and two toboggan sizes. Take your pick here.

jytte.com

Under $100

Gear dryers from Peet Dryer, $49 and up: Battle snow- and rain-induced stink with products from Peet Dryer. Choose from dryers for boots, gloves and even guns to keep your clothes from mildewing and your firearms from rusting. You can also pick your ideal power source to ensure you can thoroughly dry soggy items out in the field. Search the catalog here.

Battle snow- and rain-induced stink with products from Peet Dryer. Choose from dryers for boots, gloves and even guns to keep your clothes from mildewing and your firearms from rusting. You can also pick your ideal power source to ensure you can thoroughly dry soggy items out in the field. Search the catalog here. Hydration pack from Eberlestock, $59.40: This pack comes with a 2-liter bladder and features several zippered compartments for storage. If you need more room, the pack is “stackable” with other Eberlestock bags, leaving your hands free. Find it here.

This pack comes with a 2-liter bladder and features several zippered compartments for storage. If you need more room, the pack is “stackable” with other Eberlestock bags, leaving your hands free. Find it here. Bike shirts from Club Ride, $39.95 and up: Club Ride offers traditional workout-style athletic shirts, but it also features button-ups and flannels that transition from cycling to casual events. Most of the items are moisture-wicking and feature zippered pockets for phones or other gear; some also have reflective accents for better visibility. Choose from women’s or men’s items.

eberlestock.com

Under $500

Knives from Chris Reeve, $225 and up: Choose from a number of pocket knives and hunting knives crafted in Boise. The Green Beret knife is used by Army Special Forces, so you know it’s tough. Here’s the full collection.

Choose from a number of pocket knives and hunting knives crafted in Boise. The Green Beret knife is used by Army Special Forces, so you know it’s tough. Here’s the full collection. Sleeping bags from Eberlestock, $199 and up: Keep your favorite camper or hunter toasty, even in Idaho’s winters. Eberlestock’s sleeping bags come in three cozy options: ultralight, 3-season and down-filled. Find them here.

Keep your favorite camper or hunter toasty, even in Idaho’s winters. Eberlestock’s sleeping bags come in three cozy options: ultralight, 3-season and down-filled. Find them here. Life jackets from NRS, $99.95 and up: When the weather warms up, you’ll be able to keep everyone afloat — anglers, kids, even the dog! Northwest River Supplies stocks all kinds of life vests for all kinds of activities. Find the perfect fit for your friends and family here.

chrisreeve.com

$500 and up

Sego skis, $799 and up: The slopes have already opened in Idaho, and you’re likely to get plenty of use out of these. Sego has several styles, including selections for kids. Check out the 2018-19 lineup.

The slopes have already opened in Idaho, and you’re likely to get plenty of use out of these. Sego has several styles, including selections for kids. Check out the 2018-19 lineup. A solar generator from Kodiak, $1,875: Don’t fret about running out of fuel on your next camping trip — this solar-powered generator “can power just about anything, anywhere,” its makers say. Hook up a fridge or sump pump, or simply recharge your smartphone. Here’s the link.

Don’t fret about running out of fuel on your next camping trip — this solar-powered generator “can power just about anything, anywhere,” its makers say. Hook up a fridge or sump pump, or simply recharge your smartphone. Here’s the link. Paddleboards from Hydrus, $1,080 and up: You can spend next summer paddling around Esther Simplot Park or down the Boise River on one of these paddleboards. Hydrus makes all shapes and sizes — check out yoga, all-around and race boards here.