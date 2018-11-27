Here are 3 awesome gift ideas from Statesman beer columnist Michael Deeds

Because delicious brews are packaged inside of them, “bomber” bottles are part of any beer nerd’s fridge. From a booze standpoint, though, consuming 22 ounces of high-octane beer in one sitting isn’t always sensible. So how do you reseal an unfinished beer so that you can enjoy it later? Bust out the Westmark Hermetus Bottle Opener & Resealer. Three things make it awesome. First, it’s a beefy bottle opener. Second, it’s a quick, efficient way to reseal a bottle. (Slide it on tight. It really works!) Third, it’s made in Germany. ($9.99 on Amazon.com).
Ever open the backseat car door and watch a newly filled growler roll out and shatter in your mother-in-law’s driveway? No? Lucky you. Fact is, glass growlers are fragile. They don’t keep beer cold, either. Upgrade with an insulated, stainless steel growler made by MiiR. Not only does this 64-ounce Payette Brewing-themed growler ooze pure Idaho, it keeps beer frosty for many, many hours. In a Backpacker magazine growler test, the Miir rated No. 1, topping competitors including Hydro Flask. ($55 at Payette Brewing Co., 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise, PayetteBrewing.com.)
