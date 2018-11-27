Three awesome gifts for the beer lover on your list.
Here are 3 awesome gift ideas from Statesman beer columnist Michael Deeds

By Dana Oland

November 27, 2018 04:21 PM

Intrepid Idaho Statesman entertainment and beer writer Michael Deeds offers these gifts to satisfy the brew-savvy person on your list.

Beer opener.jpg
This Westmark Hermetus Bottle Opener & Resealer is a must have for any beer lover.
Westmark Hermetus





Because delicious brews are packaged inside of them, “bomber” bottles are part of any beer nerd’s fridge. From a booze standpoint, though, consuming 22 ounces of high-octane beer in one sitting isn’t always sensible. So how do you reseal an unfinished beer so that you can enjoy it later? Bust out the Westmark Hermetus Bottle Opener & Resealer. Three things make it awesome. First, it’s a beefy bottle opener. Second, it’s a quick, efficient way to reseal a bottle. (Slide it on tight. It really works!) Third, it’s made in Germany. ($9.99 on Amazon.com).

Payette Miir growler.jpg
Take home your Payette beer in this signature, stainless steel growler from MiiR.
Provided by Payette Brewing Co.

Ever open the backseat car door and watch a newly filled growler roll out and shatter in your mother-in-law’s driveway? No? Lucky you. Fact is, glass growlers are fragile. They don’t keep beer cold, either. Upgrade with an insulated, stainless steel growler made by MiiR. Not only does this 64-ounce Payette Brewing-themed growler ooze pure Idaho, it keeps beer frosty for many, many hours. In a Backpacker magazine growler test, the Miir rated No. 1, topping competitors including Hydro Flask. ($55 at Payette Brewing Co., 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise, PayetteBrewing.com.)

1117 tm gift boise high life.JPG
The “Boise High Life” logo on T-shirts, glasses and hats, is one of Michael Deeds’ picks for great gifts for beer lovers.
Recycled Glassware Co.

Boise isn’t just an awesome place to live. It’s “the champagne of cities since 1863.” Whether or not your favorite Idaho beer enthusiast actually enjoys Miller brewskies, he or she is going to love wearing a “Boise High Life” shirt. Designed by Recycled Glassware Co. in Garden City, the “Boise High Life” logo also is available on trucker caps and 16-ounce “can glasses.” T-shirt ($22-24), cap ($18) or glass ($10), Re-POP Gifts, 3107 W. State St., Boise, MissCourageous.com, and Banana Ink, 214 N. 9th St., Boise, and other area shops and events.

