Hunting

Poacher dumps 34 duck carcasses behind Boise-area Fred Meyer, Fish and Game says

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for information related to a poacher who dumped nearly three dozen duck carcasses behind a Boise-area business last Wednesday evening.

According to an agency news release, a person driving a dark-colored pickup truck dumped 19 whole duck carcasses and 15 partially field-dressed carcasses behind the Garden City Fred Meyer near Chinden Boulevard and Glenwood Street. The ducks were left shortly before 8 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Officials said most of the ducks were mallards. The daily bag limit for ducks in Idaho is seven.

Surveillance footage showed the vehicle appears to be a “2008- to 2010-model Ford Super Duty Extra Cab, dark in color, possibly black, with a white or lighter color stripe along the running board,” Fish and Game said.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case. Tips can be made anonymously via phone at 1-800-632-5999 or online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Tipsters can also contact the agency’s Nampa office at 208-465-8465.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Nicole Blanchard
Nicole Blanchard
Nicole Blanchard is the Idaho Statesman’s outdoors reporter. She grew up in Idaho, graduated from Idaho State University and Northwestern University and frequents the trails around Boise as much as she can.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service