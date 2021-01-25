Poacher dumps 34 duck carcasses behind Boise-area Fred Meyer, Fish and Game says

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for information related to a poacher who dumped nearly three dozen duck carcasses behind a Boise-area business last Wednesday evening.

According to an agency news release, a person driving a dark-colored pickup truck dumped 19 whole duck carcasses and 15 partially field-dressed carcasses behind the Garden City Fred Meyer near Chinden Boulevard and Glenwood Street. The ducks were left shortly before 8 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Officials said most of the ducks were mallards. The daily bag limit for ducks in Idaho is seven.

Surveillance footage showed the vehicle appears to be a “2008- to 2010-model Ford Super Duty Extra Cab, dark in color, possibly black, with a white or lighter color stripe along the running board,” Fish and Game said.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case. Tips can be made anonymously via phone at 1-800-632-5999 or online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Tipsters can also contact the agency’s Nampa office at 208-465-8465.