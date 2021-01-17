Fish and Game euthanizes Idaho mountain goat found with crossbow wounds from poacher

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials euthanized a mountain goat that was found with multiple wounds inflicted by poachers, according to a Saturday news release from the agency.

Conservation officers found the female goat, also known as a nanny, off Hells Canyon Road, south of the Hells Canyon Dam near the Oregon border last week.

Fish and Game said it had received reports about the wounded animal via its Citizens Against Poaching hotline and on Facebook. Officers watched the nanny goat for about an hour before determining the animal was suffering and deciding to euthanize her.

Officials said the goat was emaciated, possibly because of the six-inch crossbow bolt embedded in her throat which they believe may have prevented her from eating or drinking. Another crossbow bolt hung from the goat’s left shoulder, and an examination found another crossbow wound on her forehead. Officers found a third bolt in the area.

The nanny’s head wound from a crossbow bolt is clearly visible as are the bolts still embedded in her left shoulder and throat (red circles). Randy Martinez Idaho Fish and Game

“It’s difficult to look at the photos of this mountain goat, think about the needless suffering the animal endured and not be angry,” said Jon Rachael, regional Fish and Game supervisor. “Shooting this mountain goat with a series of crossbow target bolts is one of the most egregious, cruel acts against Idaho’s wildlife that I’ve witnessed in my career.”

Idaho issues only a few mountain goat tags each year, and hunters are limited to a single successful mountain goat hunt in their lifetime. The hunting season for mountain goats ends in November.

One of the two six-inch bolts removed from the goat’s body. An additional bolt, possibly the one formerly embedded in the goat’s head, was found nearby. Randy Martinez Idaho Fish and Game

Rachael urged anyone with information on the poaching incident to contact Fish and Game’s Nampa office at 208-465-8465 on weekdays or Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends.

Tipsters also can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999 or leave an online tip at idfg.idaho.gov/cap. Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information.