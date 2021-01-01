Idaho Fish & Game wants to know who killed 9 Canada geese left to rot by Snake River

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating after nine fully intact Canada geese were found along the Snake River in south-central Idaho’s Minidoka County.

Officers received a report about the geese Tuesday. When they arrived they found all the geese intact with no meat taken, the department said in a statement.

According to Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska, the geese were likely dumped along the Snake River either Monday evening or early Tuesday.

“Taking game animals for the thrill of the kill, only to waste them, is completely unacceptable behavior,” Andruska said in the statement. “Poaching of any kind only takes these resources away from Idahoans who legally hunt and fish in Idaho.”

The geese were found off on the north bank of the river west of Minidoka Dam at the old Jackson bridge location.

Anyone with information about the poaching is asked to report it to Fish and Game officials. Confidential reporting can be done several ways and can result in a reward for information leading to the conviction of the individual or individuals involved.

Reports can be called into the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 24 hours a day at 1-800-632-5999, or reports can be filed online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.

Information can also be given directly to Andruska at 208-539-4410, or by calling the Magic Valley Regional Fish and Game Office at 208-324-4359.