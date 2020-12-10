Ridge to Rivers won’t close Table Rock trailhead to prevent winter damage this year

Ridge to Rivers won’t implement regular conditions-related closures at the trail to Table Rock this winter, according to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from the organization, which manages the bulk of Boise’s Foothills trails.

Starting in 2016, Ridge to Rivers began gating off the trailhead near the Old Idaho Penitentiary when the route was muddy, as activity on the wet ground can churn the soil, leading to ruts, trail widening and other damage. Last year, Ridge to Rivers reported numerous users disregarding the gate and using the trail in poor weather conditions.

“Trail users consistently climb over locked gates to access the trails, disregarding large signage clearly indicating that the trails are closed and disregarding conversations with Ridge to Rivers staff on-site, attempting to explain the closure,” Ridge to Rivers program manager David Gordon said in the Facebook post.

Rather than assessing the trail daily, as it did in the past, Ridge to Rivers said it plans to close the gate after significant rain or snow. The trails in the Table Rock area are among several in the Boise system that are on clay-heavy soil. In the past, they’ve sustained significant damage from use in unfavorable conditions. In the winter, the trails can become wet when morning frost thaws later in the day.