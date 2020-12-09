Idaho Anne Frank Memorial vandalized with Nazi stickers; Boise police investigating

An Idaho landmark was defiled sometime Monday night or early Tuesday, as stickers donning Nazi insignia were placed throughout the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which maintains the Anne Frank memorial, posted photos on Facebook Wednesday morning showing stickers that had been placed throughout the memorial.

The stickers consisted of a swastika and read “we are everywhere.”

In one Facebook post, the human rights center wrote the stickers were placed throughout the memorial sometime Tuesday night. The caption also read, “I fear for what is happening to our community.”

Another Facebook post included the following caption: “The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate.”

Boise police officers were notified of the vandalism around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Haley Williams, a spokesperson for the Boise Police Department. Williams said the vandalism occurred sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

An unknown suspect or suspects placed nine swastika stickers on several areas of the memorial. The stickers were immediately removed.

Police were in the process of reviewing surveillance video from the area as of Wednesday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism are encouraged to call Ada County dispatchers at 208-377-6790 or call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). Tips can also be left online by going to www.343COPS.com or using the “P3 Tips” app on your smartphone.

This isn’t the first time the memorial has been vandalized, as the site was the target of graffiti back in 2017. Then-Boise Police Chief Bill Bones called the 2017 act of vandalism a cowardly, criminal act.

