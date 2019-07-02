Popular, closed section of Boise Greenbelt finally reopens. It’s ‘glorious.’

Take a quick float down the Boise River A summer trip down the Boise River should be on everyone's bucket list. In most conditions, the journey from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park takes at least a couple of hours. Don't have that kind of time? Here's the trip in 170 seconds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A summer trip down the Boise River should be on everyone's bucket list. In most conditions, the journey from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park takes at least a couple of hours. Don't have that kind of time? Here's the trip in 170 seconds.

Dust off your jogging shoes. Pump up those bike tires.

A popular, long-closed section of the scenic Boise Greenbelt is back in action.

After being shut down for construction, the section on the north side of the Boise River between Veterans Memorial Park and Esther Simplot Park has been reopened.

“Thank you for your patience,” the city of Boise posted Tuesday afternoon on social media.

Citizen response was as swift as the river current, which started carrying summer rafters and tubers on Tuesday.

“I rode this section this morning on my commute to work,” a commenter wrote on the Greenbelt Facebook page. “It was glorious.”

Still, much Greenbelt work remains. Just west of Veterans Memorial Parkway, the Greenbelt is closed on the north side through Willow Lane Athletic Complex all the way to North Lake Harbor Road.

Boiseans can find updates on what sections are open and closed using the city’s interactive Greenbelt map.