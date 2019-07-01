Grab your tubes! Float season on the Boise River starts this week

Take a quick float down the Boise River A summer trip down the Boise River should be on everyone's bucket list. In most conditions, the journey from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park takes at least a couple of hours. Don't have that kind of time? Here's the trip in 170 seconds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A summer trip down the Boise River should be on everyone's bucket list. In most conditions, the journey from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park takes at least a couple of hours. Don't have that kind of time? Here's the trip in 170 seconds.

After a weekend of anticipation, officials announced Monday that float season on the Boise River will open this week, according to social media posts.

According to the Float the Boise River Facebook page, operated by Ada County Parks & Waterways, float season will open Tuesday, July 2. The opening was also announced on the Boise River Raft & Tube website.

Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which controls water flows out of Lucky Peak Dam, announced that it was lowering flows to around 1,500 cubic feet per second — ideal floating flows. The Boise Fire Department began collecting debris from the river at the end of the week.

Floaters can rent equipment or sign up for shuttle service at Boise River Raft & Tube’s Barber Park location.





Traditionally, float season starts around June 21. Wet spring weather slightly delayed this year’s opening. The latest opening date on record was in 2017, when the season started on July 29 after historic winter snowfall.

Check out the Ada County Parks & Waterways floater info guide for more information on floating rules and frequently asked questions.

The final float day of the season is Labor Day, Sept. 2.



